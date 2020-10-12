Stocks to watch: UOB, Tiong Seng, Pollux Properties, Incredible Holdings

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

UOB: The bank's Sydney branch intends to issue A$500 million (S$489.6 million) of senior unsecured floating rate notes due in October 2023, UOB said on Monday morning. UOB shares ended at S$19.45 on Friday, down S$0.08 or 0.4 per cent.

Tiong Seng Holdings: The mainboard-listed construction group and property developer on Monday announced Teo Ho Pin will join its board as an independent director. Tiong Seng shares fell S$0.01 or 6.7 per cent to close at S$0.14 on Friday.

Pollux Properties: The property developer said on Friday that it had entered into a share transfer agreement with Elwyn Chan, Chia Yew Nguan and Stirling Fort Capital (SFCPL) to acquire the remaining 49.99 per cent of issued and paid-up share capital in SFCPL at a total consideration of S$300,000. Pollux Properties shares last traded on Oct 5, unchanged at 2.1 Singapore cents.

Incredible Holdings: The Catalist-listed apparel retailer said on Friday that it has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with Chan Ka Leung for the sale of the entire share capital in Luxury Watch Trading for a consideration of HK$1 (S$0.17) for an expected net gain of S$22,000. Shares of Incredible Holdings closed up 0.1 Singapore cent or 9.1 per cent to 1.2 cents on Friday.

Cheung Woh Technologies: The mainboard-listed firm, which makes hard disk drives and precision metal-stamping parts, on Friday posted a S$154,000 net profit for the half year ended Aug 31, rebounding from a S$476,000 loss a year ago. Its shares closed unchanged at 9.3 Singapore cents on Friday.

Healthway Medical Corp: The Catalist-listed medical service provider's executive director and deputy chief executive Abram Suhardiman acquired 30.5 million shares of the company for S$976,000 on Oct 7. At 3.2 cents per share, this took his total interest in Healthway Medical from 0.19 per cent to 0.86 per cent. The counter closed 0.1 Singapore cent or 3.1 per cent lower at 3.1 cents on Friday.

GS Holdings: The Catalist-listed company announced on Friday that its joint venture company, known as Sing Global Brands, was incorporated on Thursday with an issued and paid-up share capital of S$20,000 consisting of 20,000 shares. GS Holdings shares last changed hands on Sept 14 at S$0.57.