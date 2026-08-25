Accreditation measures the balance sheet, not the investor
Fundamental understanding of different asset classes and how they interact in an individual portfolio still needed
- Every year, more people in Singapore become “accredited investors”, satisfying thresholds for net personal assets, income or net financial assets. PHOTO: BT FILE
EACH year, a larger number of Singapore professionals cross the “accredited investor” threshold.
What follows is a significant expansion of the investable universe, taking in private equity and venture capital, private credit, and customised structured income. It is a material change in what a portfolio can hold.
The appetite is well-established. Alternatives accounted for 12 per cent of high-net-worth portfolios globally at the start of this year, indicated Capgemini’s World Wealth Report, and more than two-thirds of those investors said they intended to increase their private equity exposure.
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