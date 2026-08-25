Accreditation measures the balance sheet, not the investor

THE WEALTH CODE

Fundamental understanding of different asset classes and how they interact in an individual portfolio still needed

Every year, more people in Singapore become “accredited investors”, satisfying thresholds for net personal assets, income or net financial assets. PHOTO: BT FILE

EACH year, a larger number of Singapore professionals cross the “accredited investor” threshold.

What follows is a significant expansion of the investable universe, taking in private equity and venture capital, private credit, and customised structured income. It is a material change in what a portfolio can hold.

The appetite is well-established. Alternatives accounted for 12 per cent of high-net-worth portfolios globally at the start of this year, indicated Capgemini’s World Wealth Report, and more than two-thirds of those investors said they intended to increase their private equity exposure.