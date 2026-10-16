The Business Times
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MONEY WISDOM

How three couples may plan their annuities

How much in total income they have from age 65 varies by what they have in CPF and whether they buy annuities

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    • Maximising CPF Ordinary Account and Retirement Account balances may suit wealthier families in that it does not compromise these individuals’ flexibility or liquidity.
    • Maximising CPF Ordinary Account and Retirement Account balances may suit wealthier families in that it does not compromise these individuals’ flexibility or liquidity. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Christopher Tan

    Published Fri, Oct 16, 2026 · 03:00 PM

    LAST month, I wrote about using private annuities (PA) alongside CPF Life to build a safe retirement-income portfolio. That sparked active discussion on social media.

    Some said that since CPF Life already offers the best payout-per-dollar premium in Singapore, you should simply top up your Retirement Account (RA) to the Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS), so there is no need for a PA.

    Others said that a substantial Ordinary Account (OA) balance could simply be drawn down over a fixed period, much like an annuity, to complement CPF Life.

    CPF LifeRetirementInsurance

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