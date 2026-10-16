How three couples may plan their annuities
How much in total income they have from age 65 varies by what they have in CPF and whether they buy annuities
- Maximising CPF Ordinary Account and Retirement Account balances may suit wealthier families in that it does not compromise these individuals’ flexibility or liquidity. IMAGE: PIXABAY
LAST month, I wrote about using private annuities (PA) alongside CPF Life to build a safe retirement-income portfolio. That sparked active discussion on social media.
Some said that since CPF Life already offers the best payout-per-dollar premium in Singapore, you should simply top up your Retirement Account (RA) to the Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS), so there is no need for a PA.
Others said that a substantial Ordinary Account (OA) balance could simply be drawn down over a fixed period, much like an annuity, to complement CPF Life.
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