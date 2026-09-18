The Business Times
business-time-50
MONEY WISDOM

Why the best annuity in Singapore may not be enough

Combining CPF Life with cash and equivalents and private annuities can provide a more assured retirement income

Summarise
    • Unlike CPF Life, private annuities allow you to nominate your spouse to continue receiving payouts after you have passed.
    • Unlike CPF Life, private annuities allow you to nominate your spouse to continue receiving payouts after you have passed. PHOTO: PIXABAY

    Christopher Tan

    Published Fri, Sep 18, 2026 · 03:00 PM

    I HAVE always believed that annuities have a place in every retiree’s spending plan. An annuity is one of very few financial instruments – perhaps even the only one – that can mitigate the risks of both longevity and investment volatility at the same time.

    This is especially important for two types of retirees.

    The first is savvy in investments. He understands markets and compounding. He knows that the worst time to withdraw from his portfolio to fund expenses is precisely when markets are down, because doing so locks in losses and causes his money to run out faster than it should.

    CPF LifeInsurance

    TRENDING NOW

    As part of the ongoing probe, CPIB officers have visited the premises of Multi-Chem and seized several documents.

    CPIB hauls Multi-Chem CEO, COO in for questioning; stock hits ‘circuit breaker’

    Higher Singapore dollar rates should support the net interest margins of DBS, OCBC and UOB.

    Fed hike throws Singapore banks a margin lifeline; UOB likely to benefit more

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    BT takes a look at big names in the segment – both home-grown Singapore champions and massive regional operators.

    From Haidilao to Oriental Kopi: How some of Asia’s favourite F&B players are faring in 2026

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More