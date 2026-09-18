Why the best annuity in Singapore may not be enough

MONEY WISDOM

Combining CPF Life with cash and equivalents and private annuities can provide a more assured retirement income

Unlike CPF Life, private annuities allow you to nominate your spouse to continue receiving payouts after you have passed. PHOTO: PIXABAY

I HAVE always believed that annuities have a place in every retiree’s spending plan. An annuity is one of very few financial instruments – perhaps even the only one – that can mitigate the risks of both longevity and investment volatility at the same time.

This is especially important for two types of retirees.

The first is savvy in investments. He understands markets and compounding. He knows that the worst time to withdraw from his portfolio to fund expenses is precisely when markets are down, because doing so locks in losses and causes his money to run out faster than it should.