Markets tread a narrower path with less room for error

CIO CORNER

The hidden concentration risk is that a large ecosystem depends on the spending decisions of a few CEOs

Five US hyperscalers, including Meta, are expected to spend around US$1 trillion to US$1.2 trillion in 2027. PHOTO: REUTERS

FOUR years of double-digit equity returns can do strange things to investors. Risk starts to feel theoretical; every dip becomes a buying opportunity; and a 20 per cent return from Nvidia somehow looks disappointing.

That is usually when it pays to become slightly less brave.

After staying overweight on equities for a full year, we recently moved to neutral the day after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.