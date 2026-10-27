Markets tread a narrower path with less room for error
The hidden concentration risk is that a large ecosystem depends on the spending decisions of a few CEOs
- Five US hyperscalers, including Meta, are expected to spend around US$1 trillion to US$1.2 trillion in 2027. PHOTO: REUTERS
FOUR years of double-digit equity returns can do strange things to investors. Risk starts to feel theoretical; every dip becomes a buying opportunity; and a 20 per cent return from Nvidia somehow looks disappointing.
That is usually when it pays to become slightly less brave.
After staying overweight on equities for a full year, we recently moved to neutral the day after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
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