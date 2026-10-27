The Business Times
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CIO CORNER

Markets tread a narrower path with less room for error

The hidden concentration risk is that a large ecosystem depends on the spending decisions of a few CEOs

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    • Five US hyperscalers, including Meta, are expected to spend around US$1 trillion to US$1.2 trillion in 2027.
    • Five US hyperscalers, including Meta, are expected to spend around US$1 trillion to US$1.2 trillion in 2027. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Kelly Chia

    Published Tue, Oct 27, 2026 · 03:00 PM

    FOUR years of double-digit equity returns can do strange things to investors. Risk starts to feel theoretical; every dip becomes a buying opportunity; and a 20 per cent return from Nvidia somehow looks disappointing.

    That is usually when it pays to become slightly less brave.

    After staying overweight on equities for a full year, we recently moved to neutral the day after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.

    Stock MarketsTech stocksInvesting risks

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