MONEY WISDOM

Now may be a good time to reflect, before the busy end-of-year festivities

People tend to make two mistakes with money: having too little and chasing far too much. Sufficiency restores balance. PHOTO: PEXELS

MANY of us leave our year-end reflection to December. But my own experience is that December may not be the best time. There are festive preparations, family holidays, gatherings with friends and relatives, and by the time the last celebration ends, January arrives and we’re busy all over again.

The reflection we promised ourselves never quite happens.

So perhaps November is the better month to reflect. Eleven months have passed, and there is plenty to look back on. There is still time to act before the year closes. And the noise of the season hasn’t started yet.

My November reflection

I have much to reflect on. Providend was recently named Best Wealth Manager (Singapore) by Professional Wealth Management and The Banker, both of The Financial Times Group, in our 25th year.

I’m deeply grateful to our clients for their trust and to my colleagues who have lived out our values every day.

But what moved me most was not the award itself. It was a message from one of our clients. He wrote that this was the fruit of our labour, and of our culture of sufficiency and our advocacy of it. I noticed what he chose to credit. Not returns, not growth, but sufficiency.

Since 2010, we have been advocating the philosophy of sufficiency, and it has been counter-cultural. The wealth management world is largely built on “more”: maximising, accumulating, trying to beat the markets, using leverage, taking risks that aren’t warranted, and buying insurance beyond what is needed.

The business model rewards selling more.

We chose a different path. Instead of helping clients accumulate more, we help them discover what is enough and then arrange their financial affairs so they can achieve their non-negotiable ikigai (things that you do daily that are of worth) goals.

That is what “enough” means to us. To win an award and be recognised by clients for being counter-cultural is deeply humbling.

Here’s a point to reflect on: What have you done this year that was unpopular, but that you knew was right, and that you are now grateful you did?

The auntie who understood money

The last time I watched the 40-episode Chinese drama Meet Yourself was a few years ago, when I was down with Covid-19. Recently, I rewatched it and one part of the story stayed with me.

An old auntie reflects on life and money. We are born with nothing, she says, and we leave with nothing. But does that mean we don’t live? Apart from the air, everything in this world costs money, so of course we must work and we must save.

But so what if you have so much money that you can never finish spending it? When you die, you can’t take it with you. Your wealth will simply be spent by someone else.

What I appreciate about her is her balance. She is not against money. She is not naive to believe we can live on air. She says plainly that we must work hard and save, because almost nothing in life is free.

But she also questions something our culture of “more” rarely asks: What is all this accumulation for?

There are two mistakes people make with money.

The first is having too little through carelessness, overspending or the lack of planning. The second is chasing far too much, sacrificing time, health and relationships to build wealth they will never use. Sufficiency is the balance.

What are your non-negotiable ikigai goals, and would achieving them be enough for you? How many did you achieve this year? If you fell short, what did you trade them for?

Maths vs meaning of retirement

Over the past few months, I’ve come across many articles about retirement that aren’t about the maths. They’re about meaning, or rather, the lack of it. Retirees who feel lost. Days that stretch out without purpose. People who planned their finances carefully but never planned their lives.

Some people reach their retirement number and still feel unsettled, because “more” never answered the question “for what”. When you spend decades being hurried in life, you can quietly postpone that question until retirement forces you to face it, often at a time when it is much harder to answer.

What are you working hard and saving hard for?

Financial yutori and ikigai goals

In August, I wrote about financial yutori. Yutori is a Japanese word meaning room, space or leeway.

Financially, I suggested four ratios: keep your total debt servicing ratio ideally under 40 per cent of your income, your total liabilities no more than 50 per cent of your total assets, your non-mortgage debt repayments under 15 per cent of your net income, and six to 12 months of expenses in cash.

Back then, I framed yutori as a buffer against crisis. This November, I want to add something.

Yutori is also what frees you to pursue ikigai. You cannot live intentionally when you are stretched. When every dollar is committed and every month is tight, there is no room to say yes to what truly matters.

Do you have financial yutori?

Your answer may lead to some hard decisions. Perhaps selling an investment property you are stretched on. Paying down debt instead of upgrading. Cancelling insurance you don’t need. Saying no to a purchase that would only make life heavier.

These decisions are easier to make in the quiet month of November than in the rush of December or the momentum of a new year.

A quiet hour before the rush

The auntie was right. We come into this world with nothing, and we leave with nothing. But that is no reason not to live and live well.

And my client was right too. Sufficiency will bear fruit, slowly but surely.

Take one quiet hour this November, before the season sweeps you along. Reflect on the year; decide what is enough; and then set your ikigai goals for the year ahead.

Let your money serve these goals, rather than the other way around.

The writer is CEO, Providend