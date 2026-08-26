The real value of private banking in the age of AI

WHO’S WHO IN PRIVATE BANKING

Institutions that do well offer specialist judgment and use tech for frictionless execution

With information now easier to obtain, the ability to identify what matters, understand the trade-offs and act decisively when the opportunity arises has become key. IMAGE: PIXABAY

HERE is the reality facing private banks: Artificial intelligence has made market information and investment ideas widely available. With one well-crafted prompt, investors can access research, analyse trends and generate investment ideas in seconds.

Ironically, as information becomes easier to obtain, its value diminishes. What matters today is not access to information, but the ability to identify what matters, understand the trade-offs and act decisively when the opportunity arises.

This is reshaping private banking. Competitive advantage increasingly comes not from distributing raw information, but from delivering two capabilities that clients cannot easily replicate on their own: specialist judgment and frictionless execution.

Specialist judgment is the ability to filter signal from noise, assess trade-offs and translate market developments into actions relevant to a client’s specific circumstances.

Its value lies not in providing more information, but in helping clients determine what matters and what to do next.

Yet, judgment alone is not enough. Even the best investment decisions create little value if they cannot be implemented efficiently. In fast-moving markets, the gap between conviction and execution can materially affect outcomes.

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Frictionless execution is therefore becoming an equally important differentiator. Clients increasingly expect to move seamlessly from idea to implementation, whether they are executing a straightforward equity trade or structuring a more sophisticated investment solution.

The private banks that succeed will be those that make it easy for clients to act, while maintaining the risk controls, governance and oversight that sophisticated wealth management requires.

Combining judgment with execution

Delivering specialist judgment and frictionless execution requires both skilled advisers and the right technology infrastructure.

Technology matters because it enables both sides of the value proposition: helping clients and advisers focus on what matters, and making it easier to move from investment conviction to implementation.

The starting point is relevance. Digital tools can prioritise insights based on a client’s portfolio, interests and circumstances, and AI can tailor how information is delivered, making investment opportunities easier to understand and act upon.

For example, some clients prefer text-based summaries, and others gravitate towards video or interactive experiences.

It is important to meet clients where they prefer to engage, and increasingly, that is through digital channels. At the Bank of Singapore, about 80 per cent of our cash equities transactions are now executed through our online platform, reflecting a growing preference for online trading.

The same trend is evident in more sophisticated investment solutions. Financial intermediaries and external asset managers are increasingly using our structured products platform to price, customise and execute transactions.

With clients becoming more comfortable making investment decisions digitally, they increasingly expect to move from evaluating an investment idea to implementing it through a seamless digital experience, supported by advisory guidance when needed.

For private banks, this is therefore a strategic area of focus, but it is not just about providing digital trading tools. Much of what determines the client experience happens behind the scenes.

Clients do not distinguish between time spent with a relationship manager and time spent navigating internal processes. They simply experience the overall outcome.

This is why forward-looking private banks are automating pre-trade checks, suitability assessments and disclosure processes. The technology that powers the experience behind the scenes can be just as important as the capabilities clients see on the front end.

The same principle applies to the structured products and customised solutions space. With the help of technology, advisers and clients can compare different scenarios quickly, test alternative structures and arrive at suitable solutions more efficiently.

This reflects how many Asian investors make decisions. Rather than selecting from a narrow set of predefined options, they often prefer to explore alternatives, compare outcomes and tailor solutions to their specific objectives and risk appetite. The ability to do so thoroughly, yet quickly, is therefore a strong differentiator.

The objective is simple: Remove operational friction so that clients benefit from faster execution, and advisers can focus on what matters most, providing sound judgment.

The human touch still matters

AI is making clients better informed than ever before. Many now arrive at discussions with market views, investment ideas and analyses generated through AI tools.

We see this as a positive development. Better-informed clients often lead to richer conversations and more considered decisions.

Yet, information does not replace judgment. Decisions involving family wealth, intergenerational planning and complex portfolios require context, experience and an understanding of what matters most to the client.

This is where specialist judgment matters most. It is the ability to cut through competing views, assess trade-offs and provide clarity when the path forward is not obvious.

Technology can improve efficiency and enable frictionless execution. But conviction, trust and judgment remain fundamentally human.

The future of private banking is not a choice between technology and people. It is about combining specialist judgment with frictionless execution. The institutions that succeed in the age of AI are those that help clients navigate uncertainty, make confident decisions and move seamlessly from thought to trade.

The writer is head of capital markets, investment and wealth solutions at the Bank of Singapore