Singapore’s family office story enters its next chapter

WHO’S WHO IN PRIVATE BANKING

Governance, advisory expertise and client experience work seamlessly together in the Republic

Singapore’s strength as a family office hub lies in how different parts of the ecosystem come together to cater for the evolving needs of global families. PHOTO: BT FILE

IN THE past decade, there has been a significant shift in how wealthy families approach the preservation and growth of their wealth.

What was once largely centred on a single hub has become a far more global conversation, shaped by evolving family dynamics, increasing geopolitical uncertainty and the growing influence of the next generation in wealth and succession decisions.

Today, many ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families are looking to build a presence across multiple jurisdictions.

They are seeking not only investment opportunities but also stability, continuity and the confidence that their wealth structures can support future generations.

These priorities mirror the findings of our 2025 report, The Great Repositioning, in which more than 54 per cent of respondents said they were considering relocating their family offices.

Cybersecurity, geopolitical stability and access to specialist talent featured prominently among their top considerations.

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A reputation built over time

Singapore’s appeal as a family office hub is not the result of any single policy decision.

Its strength lies in how the different parts of the ecosystem – legal and tax certainty, a deep banking and investment landscape, professional advisory expertise, access to talent and connectivity to the region – have come together as the needs of global families evolve over time.

Today, families are not simply looking for a place to establish a structure; they are looking for a jurisdiction that can give them confidence over the long term.

Singapore’s ability to keep efficiency, competitiveness and governance in balance is therefore an important part of its proposition.

This approach is reflected in how the Republic has continued to refine its family office framework, responding to the evolving needs of global families while preserving trust and oversight.

For example, the simplified notification framework seeks to improve operational efficiency while retaining appropriate oversight. It provides a clearer and more consistent set of requirements for qualifying single family offices, regardless of whether assets are held through companies, trusts, foundations or other eligible structures.

More recently, Singapore eased some tax-incentive requirements while strengthening scrutiny over sources of wealth.

Why clarity matters

For global families, clarity is not just an administrative benefit. It shapes how confidently they can make long-term decisions about where and how to structure, manage and grow their wealth.

Families can adapt to regulatory requirements and governance expectations, but they must be able to understand the framework from the outset and have confidence it will be applied consistently in the longer run.

Today, a family office often serves purposes far beyond investment management.

It may also oversee succession planning, philanthropic initiatives and operating businesses across multiple markets.

As family office structures become more sophisticated and increasingly global, clarity and predictability move from being desirable to essential.

Beyond the framework

Regulation alone will not determine Singapore’s next phase of growth as a family office hub.

Singapore can consider further simplifying administrative processes and enhancing the overall onboarding experience while maintaining appropriate safeguards and governance standards.

The challenge lies in striking a balance between the two because families today expect efficiency, transparency and consistency, while regulators rightly expect robust safeguards.

What is equally important is the ability to develop and retain talent. Family office clients require advice that extends well beyond investments into governance, succession, philanthropy and family dynamics – topics that often involve multiple generations and complex personal considerations.

Family office professionals must be able to bridge the technical and human dimensions of advisory work. In addition to technical and financial expertise, they need the judgment and interpersonal skills to navigate complex family dynamics, engage multiple generations and manage differing expectations.

The latest enhancements recognise that building the right team takes time, giving single family offices applying for tax incentives more runway to meet the hiring requirements.

This provides additional flexibility, but the longer-term challenge remains. Developing professionals who can combine technical expertise with judgment, empathy and real-world experience will require sustained investment across the industry.

A modern family office will also face growing complexity operating across borders, with overlapping legal, tax and reporting requirements. Technology can help, but clients will continue to place the greatest value on trusted relationships and experienced judgment.

Positioned for the future

Singapore’s next stage of growth as a family office hub should not simply be measured by the number of new structures established each year, but by how it creates an environment where families can navigate complexity with confidence and where governance, advisory expertise and client experience work seamlessly together.

The continued evolution of Singapore’s family office framework supports that direction, providing greater clarity and reinforcing qualities that make Singapore a trusted global wealth hub.

As family needs become more global and complex, Singapore’s ability to provide both confidence and clarity will matter even more, helping to reinforce its position as a trusted long-term home for global families seeking stability and continuity for generations to come.

The writer is regional head, South-east Asia and Singapore location head, Standard Chartered Global Private Bank