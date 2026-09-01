The Business Times
business-time-50

Your legacy plan decides who is going to pay

A will only deals with assets that fall within your estate, and only after death

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Proper estate planning is about whether the plan you have put in place honours your intentions, values and the people you care about.
    • Proper estate planning is about whether the plan you have put in place honours your intentions, values and the people you care about. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    Grace Tay

    Published Tue, Sep 1, 2026 · 03:28 PM

    BY 2029, private wealth in Asia is projected to reach US$99 trillion and more than six in 10 of the region’s wealthy will be at least 60 years old, according to a 2025 report by UOB Private Bank, Boston Consulting Group and the National University of Singapore Business School.

    Singapore sits at the centre of this transition. By 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be over 65.

    Yet, the typical legacy plan in many Singapore homes is this: There’s a will somewhere, a flat in joint ownership, and a Central Provident Fund (CPF) nomination to one’s spouse.

    Legacy Planning

    TRENDING NOW

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    Flagging concerns over persistent inflation, US Fed chair Warsh suggests monetary policy may need to stay restrictive or tighten more if price pressures fail to ease.

    What do rising US Treasury yields mean for Singapore investors?

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    SRI’s portfolio comprises six luxury apartments at Martin Modern across two, three, and four-bedroom units, with prices starting from $2,874psf.

    10 luxury apartments linked to S$3 billion money laundering case on Sep 23 auction block

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More