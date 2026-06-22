The Business Times
business-time-50

全球品牌的亚洲“打法”为何失灵了

亚洲地区消费者的行为已出现分化

google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • 一些全球消费品牌已经退出，但另一些国际品牌如 Chick-fil-A 已经进入或正在新加坡扩张。
    • 一些全球消费品牌已经退出，但另一些国际品牌如 Chick-fil-A 已经进入或正在新加坡扩张。 照片来源：商业时报资料图

    Udai Kunzru

    Published Mon, Jun 22, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    在新加坡，全球消费品牌正同时朝着两个不同方向发展。

    在经历了多年的疲软发展后，一些品牌正在退出。Gap 和 Banana Republic 于2018年关闭了门店，随后 Topshop 和 Topman 也在2020年撤出。Eggslut 在2025年退出。而在2026年初，Pull & Bear 关闭了其在新加坡的最后一家门店。

    然而，其他国际品牌正在进入或扩张。 Chick-fil-A 于2025年12月在新加坡开设了其亚洲首家分店。Chipotle 正准备登陆这座岛屿。澳大利亚奢侈品牌 Zimmermann 也在百利宫（Paragon）开设了其在东南亚的首家精品店。

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

    Consumer goodsConsumer behaviourBrandingRetail

    TRENDING NOW

    Altitude Xperience argued that the rooftop space in contention was not considered an unused space.

    Simba ordered to pay S$700,000 in damages to indoor skydiving operator Altitude Xperience for trespass

    Lazada says it will treat impacted employees with the applicable requirements based on the market they are in.

    Lazada cuts about 5% of workforce as part of review across South-east Asia markets

    The transaction is the latest under Singtel’s capital recycling programme Singtel28, which has now unlocked S$6.8 billion.

    Singtel sells S$1 billion in Gulf Development shares

    Some industry watchers wonder if Orchard Road can hold its own next to competing retail destinations, both global and local.

    What’s wrong with Orchard Road? Experts weigh in on the street’s cachet and its future

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More