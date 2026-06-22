全球品牌的亚洲“打法”为何失灵了
亚洲地区消费者的行为已出现分化
- 一些全球消费品牌已经退出，但另一些国际品牌如 Chick-fil-A 已经进入或正在新加坡扩张。 照片来源：商业时报资料图
本文由AI辅助翻译
在新加坡，全球消费品牌正同时朝着两个不同方向发展。
在经历了多年的疲软发展后，一些品牌正在退出。Gap 和 Banana Republic 于2018年关闭了门店，随后 Topshop 和 Topman 也在2020年撤出。Eggslut 在2025年退出。而在2026年初，Pull & Bear 关闭了其在新加坡的最后一家门店。
然而，其他国际品牌正在进入或扩张。 Chick-fil-A 于2025年12月在新加坡开设了其亚洲首家分店。Chipotle 正准备登陆这座岛屿。澳大利亚奢侈品牌 Zimmermann 也在百利宫（Paragon）开设了其在东南亚的首家精品店。
TRENDING NOW
Simba ordered to pay S$700,000 in damages to indoor skydiving operator Altitude Xperience for trespass
Lazada cuts about 5% of workforce as part of review across South-east Asia markets
Singtel sells S$1 billion in Gulf Development shares
What’s wrong with Orchard Road? Experts weigh in on the street’s cachet and its future