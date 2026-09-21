月收入18,000新元的首次购房夫妇，能否负担得起新的执行共管公寓？
考虑将新执行共管公寓的价格上限定在160万新元以下
- 购买新的执行共管公寓单位，是实现私宅梦的一种高性价比方式。 照片：TAY CHU YI, BT
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
【新加坡】鉴于新的执行共管公寓 (EC) 单位价格不断攀升，政府出台了更严格的规定。这些规定适用于招标截止日期在5月8日或之后的所有EC政府土地出售地段。
EC于1995年推出，旨在为渴望拥有私人住宅的新加坡人提供一个更经济实惠的选择。EC是分层地契房产，由私人发展商建造和销售，其设计和设施与私人公寓相似。
EC在出售时附带初步的资格和所有权限制，例如收入顶限和最低居住年限 (MOP)。
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