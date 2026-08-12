THE BOTTOM LINE
过剩储蓄正在驱动新一轮“中国冲击”
虽然津贴将日益增长的出口引向重点扶持的行业，但它们并非导致出口激增的根本原因。
- 只要中国的储蓄继续超过其国内可盈利的投资机会，贸易顺差就将流向海外市场。 图片：REUTERS
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本文由AI辅助翻译
【北京】第一次“中国冲击”发生在中国加入世界贸易体系之后。
当时，中国动员了其庞大的低成本劳动力，加上大量海外投资，导致全球制造业产业群产能决定性地向该国转移。
新一轮的“中国冲击”则有所不同。它源于国内的技术升级，并因国内需求疲软而被放大。
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