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THINKING ALOUD

乌节路的未来取决于一个统一的规划愿景

新加坡著名的购物带正逐渐不敌其区域竞争对手

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Lee Su Shyan

Lee Su Shyan

Published Thu, Jun 18, 2026 · 07:15 AM
    • 尽管工作日可能显得冷清，商店里只有零星顾客，但周六和周日乌节路依然人潮汹涌。
    • 尽管工作日可能显得冷清，商店里只有零星顾客，但周六和周日乌节路依然人潮汹涌。 照片：商业时报资料图

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    【新加坡】多年来，振兴乌节路一直是一个备受热议的话题，因为线上购物分流了客源，区域内的零售竞争对手也纷纷崛起。

    旨在振兴这条购物带的计划和项目并不缺乏。

    最新计划于今年5月宣布，旨在通过即用型快闪空间、小众酒店概念和文化遗产开发项目来改造乌节路。这些项目预计将从2026年起陆续推出。

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