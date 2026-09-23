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新交所如何提升IPO后流动性？可从这两方面着手

两大途径：深化证券借贷池，并允许灵活的锁定期。

    • 新加坡交易所的证券借贷框架让投资者能够表达不同的估值观点，并积极促进做市活动。
    • 新加坡交易所的证券借贷框架让投资者能够表达不同的估值观点，并积极促进做市活动。 照片：海峡时报

    Tim Pitrelli &

    Steven Holm

    Published Wed, Sep 23, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

    查看原文

    【新加坡】新加坡股市正经历一场清晰且可喜的势头转变。

    在新加坡金融管理局（Monetary Authority of Singapore）果断的监管更新、上市规则修订以及通过“股市发展计划”（Equity Market Development Programme）注入大量资金的支持下，公开一级市场的活动已强劲反弹。

    然而，正如近期财经媒体的评论所强调，上市后的交易表现和二级市场流动性仍是值得探讨的重要课题。

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