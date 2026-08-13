当机器人伸出援手，谁在暗中窥视？
人形机器人总有一天会无处不在、乐于助人——但也会威胁到我们的隐私。
- XPeng计划于明年推出其人形机器人“Iron”。 照片：路透社
本文由AI辅助翻译
多年来，做三明治和从地板上捡起我的裤子是我日常的家务。很快，我就能将这些工作外包给“Iron”了，这是由汽车公司转型为“实体人工智能”公司的XPeng计划于明年推出的人形机器人。
“Iron”最终将能为人们打扫房屋，董事长 He Xiaopeng 在7月16日的一场媒体活动上表示，不过明年机器人推出时，企业将能优先购买。
对这类设备的需求并不仅限于我自己的家庭。据 Morgan Stanley 计算，到2050年，人形机器人市场的价值将达到5万亿美元。
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