IMDA is reviewing the company’s submission to the regulator’s show cause notice

Simba does not contest breaches of various licences it holds, as well as a breach of a document production order. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Simba Telecom director Richard Tan will resign, subject to regulatory approval, after the telco admitted to multiple regulatory breaches, including the unauthorised use of spectrum for its 4G network.

On Tuesday (Nov 17), Australian-listed Tuas Ltd, Simba’s parent company, said the Singapore telco does not contest the breaches outlined in a notice to show cause issued by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Oct 23.

These include the unauthorised use of the 2,100 megahertz (MHz) spectrum band for 4G services, the 2,340 MHz to 2,360 MHz spectrum band, and 5G indoor radio access network equipment.

Simba also does not contest breaches of various licences it holds, as well as a breach of a document production order.

Tuas said Tan’s resignation is subject to regulatory approval, and that new directors will be appointed to Simba’s board.

Simba has informed IMDA of the circumstances surrounding the unauthorised spectrum use and the remedial measures it has implemented to prevent a recurrence.

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The matter remains under IMDA’s consideration, with no findings made or confirmed so far. Tuas said it does not intend to comment further on the matter while the regulatory review is ongoing.

IMDA said on Tuesday morning that it will review Simba’s submission in response to the regulator’s show cause notice, and assess if Simba’s response covers all areas that IMDA is investigating.

“We will then decide on the appropriate actions to be taken,” added the regulator.

Earlier, Tuas admitted that it used spectrum outside of its limitations in an earnings call in September 2026. Management attributed the misuse to a combination of hardware and software issues without elaborating further.

This came after the regulator announced that it halted its assessment of the proposed merger of Simba and M1 back in May 2026 to investigate the spectrum misuse. Tuas had proposed a S$1.4 billion deal for M1 in August 2025.

Tuas and M1 parent Keppel terminated the deal shortly after IMDA halted its assessment of the merger.

Keppel returned to talks with StarHub for a potential deal involving M1 in September 2026, citing a need for consolidation in Singapore’s telco space.

StarHub and M1 were reported to have been in talks over a potential merger in 2024, prior to Simba’s offer.