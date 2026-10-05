Singapore’s digital economy employs 222,000 and accounts for 20% of GDP: IMDA

Sector grew to S$144 billion in 2025 from S$136 billion the year before

Tech employment in non-tech sectors rose 5.3% year on year to 130,900, while the number of tech professionals in tech sectors increased 1.8% to 91,300. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s tech workforce grew 3.8 per cent to 222,200 in 2025, driven by an increasing demand for tech talents in the non-tech sector, an Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) report on Monday (Oct 5) showed.

The Singapore Digital Economy Report 2026 noted that the expansion comes alongside growth in the Republic’s digital economy, which increased to S$144.1 billion in 2025, from S$136.5 billion in 2024.

The digital economy – which covers the information and communications sector and digitalisation outside the sector – accounted for 19.3 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product in 2025. This compares with 18.8 per cent in 2024.

Industries outside the information and communications sector, such as finance and manufacturing, employed 59 per cent of tech professionals, said IMDA.

The information and communication sector includes industries such as telcos, software and IT.

Tech employment in non-tech sectors rose 5.3 per cent year on year to 130,900 from 124,400 in 2024, while the number of tech professionals in tech sectors increased 1.8 per cent to 91,300 from 89,600 the previous year.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Roles that are classified as tech professionals include artificial intelligence, data and cybersecurity, all of which IMDA noted were among the fastest-growing tech occupations.

Overall, tech professionals accounted for 5.4 per cent of total employment in Singapore, up from 5.3 per cent in 2024 and 5.2 per cent in 2023.

The median monthly wage for tech jobs stood at S$8,000, a slight increase from S$7,950 in 2024.

The wage was “significantly higher” than the overall resident median monthly wage of S$5,000, said the IMDA, adding: “Tech jobs continued to offer good wages.”

Digitalisation in all industries

This sustained increase in demand for tech professionals comes at a time when Singapore is experiencing growth in its digital economy.

IMDA noted that the digital economy grew 5.6 per cent year on year, outpacing the 3.1 per cent growth in nominal GDP.

The bulk of value-added in the digital economy stems from efforts to digitalise the Singapore economy, driven by digitalisation of the non-tech sectors – including manufacturing, finance and insurance.

Digitalisation in all non-tech sectors accounted for S$97 billion of nominal value-added in 2025, 3.6 per cent more than S$93.6 billion in 2024.

Leading the charge in the non-tech sector was finance and insurance, which accounted for S$39.1 billion, followed by wholesale trade, which recorded S$29.3 billion.

The digital economy growth was also reflected in Singapore’s tech sector.

“The (information and communication) sector continued to demonstrate strong growth momentum in the Singapore economy,” said IMDA.

The tech sector’s nominal value-added rose to S$47.1 billion in 2025, from S$42.8 billion the previous year.

The sector’s size also grew to 6.3 per cent of Singapore’s GDP from 5.9 per cent the previous year, making it “one of the fastest-growing sectors”, IMDA noted.

Alongside the growth of the digital economy, it said it will continue investing in worker capabilities.

Under the TechSkills accelerator’s programme, the agency seeks to upskill 40,000 tech professionals over the next three years in advanced AI skills such as the deployment of agentic AI.