Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 6:41 PM

ALL of its 12 social enterprises, which include FairPrice, Foodfare, Income and First Campus, will also do so from July 1, 2021.
NTUC to raise retirement and re-employment ages in 2021, ahead of national schedule

Temasek Lifesciences Accelerator launches incubator, to invest in startups

TLA's incubator, called The Hatchery, provides access to mentorship and 17,000 square feet of co-working space and research facilities.

UOB withdraws JM application, statutory demands against Hoe Leong

HEAVY equipment supplier Hoe Leong Corporation on Friday said that the Singapore High Court has granted leave for United Overseas Bank (UOB) to withdraw its application to place the firm under judicial management. 

All-in-one Singapore payment platform launched by fintech startup Rapyd

CONSUMERS and businesses are now able to make instant collections and payouts overseas using their preferred local methods within Rapyd’s global network, which comprises over 900 payment types across more than 100 countries.

Vividthree named exclusive tech provider for Malaysia tourism mixed project

CATALIST-LISTED Vividthree Holdings will be the exclusive provider of immersive technology, gamification and IT production for the HeurêkaLand Project, a tourism integrated development in Malaysia.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.7% as traders ease into weekend

THE Straits Times Index went down as much as 0.90 per cent before clawing back ground to finish at 3,264.30, down 0.65 per cent or 21.42 points.

 

Government & Economy

Temasek announces organisational changes

Royal Mail seeks to block potential Christmas strike

Trader linked to S$39.9m SkillsFuture scam jailed for 6 years and 8 months

Japan's Abe tells cabinet to compile stimulus package to support economy

Moody's cuts India's outlook to 'negative' on mounting growth risks

China export drop beats forecasts in October but more pain tipped

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 06:40 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand sells HK serviced residence for HK$581.8m

MAINBOARD-LISTED CapitaLand has sold a serviced residence in Hong Kong for HK$581.8 million (S$101 million) to an...

Nov 8, 2019 06:33 PM
Companies & Markets

POSH appoints Provenance Capital as independent financial adviser in Kuok cash offer

STRUGGLING offshore and marine services provider PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) has named Provenance Capital...

Nov 8, 2019 06:24 PM
Government & Economy

Temasek announces organisational changes

TEMASEK International has appointed Chia Song Hwee as deputy chief executive officer with effect from Jan 1, 2020,...

Nov 8, 2019 06:15 PM
Companies & Markets

United Industrial Corp Q3 earnings drop by 13.1% amid Marina Mandarin consolidation

MAINBOARD-LISTED developer United Industrial Corp (UIC) saw third-quarter earnings slip on higher costs and lower...

Nov 8, 2019 06:00 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.7% as traders ease into weekend

THE Straits Times Index went down as much as 0.90 per cent before clawing back ground to finish at 3,264.30, down 0....

