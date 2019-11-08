You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
NTUC to raise retirement and re-employment ages in 2021, ahead of national schedule
ALL of its 12 social enterprises, which include FairPrice, Foodfare, Income and First Campus, will also do so from July 1, 2021.
Temasek Lifesciences Accelerator launches incubator, to invest in startups
TLA's incubator, called The Hatchery, provides access to mentorship and 17,000 square feet of co-working space and research facilities.
UOB withdraws JM application, statutory demands against Hoe Leong
HEAVY equipment supplier Hoe Leong Corporation on Friday said that the Singapore High Court has granted leave for United Overseas Bank (UOB) to withdraw its application to place the firm under judicial management.
All-in-one Singapore payment platform launched by fintech startup Rapyd
CONSUMERS and businesses are now able to make instant collections and payouts overseas using their preferred local methods within Rapyd’s global network, which comprises over 900 payment types across more than 100 countries.
Vividthree named exclusive tech provider for Malaysia tourism mixed project
CATALIST-LISTED Vividthree Holdings will be the exclusive provider of immersive technology, gamification and IT production for the HeurêkaLand Project, a tourism integrated development in Malaysia.
Corporate earnings
- HRnetGroup Q3 profit down 4.9% to S$12m after revaluation of securities
- MoneyMax Q3 profit more than triples to S$3m
- SUTL Enterprise Q3 profit falls 35% to S$0.6m on higher costs for new marina club
The STI today
Singapore shares fall 0.7% as traders ease into weekend
THE Straits Times Index went down as much as 0.90 per cent before clawing back ground to finish at 3,264.30, down 0.65 per cent or 21.42 points.