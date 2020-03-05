You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc79kig10wdvqp3qd1iwy_doc79k6yzmj06be3yofp1q.jpg
Singaporean Daren Tang is set to helm the United Nations (UN) World Intellectual Property Organization (Wipo).
Singapore's intellectual property chief to take top job at global agency

SINGAPOREAN Daren Tang who is chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) under the Ministry of Law is set to helm the United Nations (UN) World Intellectual Property Organization (Wipo).

Covid-19: CapitaLand to give 1,000 tenants rental rebates

THE rebate will be disbursed in two tranches of 25 per cent each in April and May, and is in addition to the release of tenants' one-month security deposit to offset their rent for March.

Singapore's major transport infrastructure projects may be delayed if outbreak drags on

TRANSPORT Minister Khaw Boon Wan said if the coronavirus outbreak drags on, it could disrupt the supply of construction equipment and materials which could impact the timeline for (Changi Airport's) Terminal 5, Tuas Port, new MRT stations, and the next-generation ERP system. 

High-powered electric motorcycles allowed from April 1

TO encourage the adoption of cleaner vehicles, higher-powered electric motorcycles with power ratings exceeding 10 kilowatts (kW) can be registered from April 1 for use on public roads.

Singapore retail sales fall 5.3% in January due to drop in motor sales

EXCLUDING motor vehicles, however, retail sales were up 0.6 per cent year-on-year, improving from 0.1 per cent in December.

The STI today

STI closes 0.2% lower on Thursday as Covid-19 worries in US spike

THE STI closed 6.76 points or 0.2 per cent lower at 3,018.27.
 

Government & Economy

290 million students out of school as global virus battle intensifies

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100

Covid-19: CapitaLand to give 1,000 tenants rental rebates

High-powered electric motorcycles allowed from April 1

Italy may raise Covid-19 support spending to 5b euros: deputy minister

California declares state of emergency over coronavirus crisis

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 06:21 PM
Stocks

STI closes 0.2% lower on Thursday as Covid-19 worries in US spike

SINGAPORE equities appeared set for another positive showing but a state of emergency being declared in California...

Mar 5, 2020 06:07 PM
Government & Economy

290 million students out of school as global virus battle intensifies

[ROME] Almost 300 million students worldwide faced weeks at home with Italy the latest country to shut schools over...

Mar 5, 2020 05:22 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.08...

Mar 5, 2020 04:40 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks track Wall St rally

[Hong Kong] Hong Kong shares rallied Thursday following a surge on Wall Street, while investors were cheered by...

Mar 5, 2020 04:38 PM
Garage

Research consulting startup Arches raises US$450,000 in seed round

SINGAPORE-BASED Arches, which provides knowledge-sharing services through its database of experts in Asia, has...

