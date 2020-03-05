Stories you might have missed

Singapore's intellectual property chief to take top job at global agency

SINGAPOREAN Daren Tang who is chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) under the Ministry of Law is set to helm the United Nations (UN) World Intellectual Property Organization (Wipo).

Covid-19: CapitaLand to give 1,000 tenants rental rebates

THE rebate will be disbursed in two tranches of 25 per cent each in April and May, and is in addition to the release of tenants' one-month security deposit to offset their rent for March.

Singapore's major transport infrastructure projects may be delayed if outbreak drags on

TRANSPORT Minister Khaw Boon Wan said if the coronavirus outbreak drags on, it could disrupt the supply of construction equipment and materials which could impact the timeline for (Changi Airport's) Terminal 5, Tuas Port, new MRT stations, and the next-generation ERP system.

High-powered electric motorcycles allowed from April 1

TO encourage the adoption of cleaner vehicles, higher-powered electric motorcycles with power ratings exceeding 10 kilowatts (kW) can be registered from April 1 for use on public roads.

Singapore retail sales fall 5.3% in January due to drop in motor sales

EXCLUDING motor vehicles, however, retail sales were up 0.6 per cent year-on-year, improving from 0.1 per cent in December.

The STI today

STI closes 0.2% lower on Thursday as Covid-19 worries in US spike

THE STI closed 6.76 points or 0.2 per cent lower at 3,018.27.

