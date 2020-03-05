Singapore's major transport infrastructure projects may be delayed if outbreak drags on

Although the delay to timelines for Singapore's major transport infrastructure projects is still manageable, those projects could be affected in the event of a protracted Covid-19 situation, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Thursday.

"We are tracking the impact on our transport infrastructure projects... If the outbreak drags on, it could disrupt the supply of construction equipment and materials. This could impact the timeline for (Changi Airport's) Terminal 5, Tuas Port, new MRT stations, and the next-generation ERP system," he said.

Trains for Singapore's new Bukit Panjang LRT network and Thomson-East Coast MRT line are being constructed in China.

"We are working closely with our contractors to explore alternative sources of equipment and materials," Mr Khaw said.

Nonetheless, he highlighted that the outbreak will burn out, and that Singapore's economy and its industries will recover sooner or later.

Mr Khaw stressed that companies and workers should make full use of the lull period to transform and grow, and that Singapore should also press ahead with its infrastructure plans.