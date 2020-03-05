You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's major transport infrastructure projects may be delayed if outbreak drags on

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 11:42 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

nz_tecl_050363.jpg
Although the delay to timelines for Singapore's major transport infrastructure projects is still manageable, those projects could be affected in the event of a protracted Covid-19 situation, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Thursday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

ALTHOUGH the delay to timelines for Singapore's major transport infrastructure projects is still manageable, those projects could be affected in the event of a protracted Covid-19 situation, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Thursday.

"We are tracking the impact on our transport infrastructure projects... If the outbreak drags on, it could disrupt the supply of construction equipment and materials. This could impact the timeline for (Changi Airport's) Terminal 5, Tuas Port, new MRT stations, and the next-generation ERP system," he said.

Trains for Singapore's new Bukit Panjang LRT network and Thomson-East Coast MRT line are being constructed in China.

"We are working closely with our contractors to explore alternative sources of equipment and materials," Mr Khaw said.

Nonetheless, he highlighted that the outbreak will burn out, and that Singapore's economy and its industries will recover sooner or later.

SEE ALSO

Brokers' take: Analysts downgrade Singapore banks after Fed rate cut

Mr Khaw stressed that companies and workers should make full use of the lull period to transform and grow, and that Singapore should also press ahead with its infrastructure plans.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 12:12 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets build on gains as central banks take action

[HONG KONG] Asian markets extended gains on Thursday following a surge on Wall Street, with confidence buoyed by...

Mar 5, 2020 12:05 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rise on Wall Street cheer, global stimulus

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, and as global stimulus efforts to...

Mar 5, 2020 12:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts downgrade Singapore banks after Fed rate cut

ANALYSTS are expecting a compression on the net interest margins (NIM) of Singapore banks in their fiscal 2020...

Mar 5, 2020 11:59 AM
Transport

UK regional airline Flybe says it is entering administration

[LONDON] British regional airline Flybe has collapsed with all its flights grounded, the company said on Thursday,...

Mar 5, 2020 11:39 AM
Technology

M1 inks MVNO partnership with Wi-Fi services provider Geenet

TELCO M1 has struck up a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partnership with dormitory Wi-Fi services provider...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.