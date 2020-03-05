High-powered electric motorcycles allowed from April 1

TO encourage the adoption of cleaner vehicles, higher-powered electric motorcycles with power ratings exceeding 10 kilowatts (kW) can be registered from April 1 for use on public roads.

Electric motorcycles with a top speed of 50 kilometres per hour and above will also be allowed on expressways starting April 1. Currently, only electric motorcycles with power ratings below or equal to 10 kW are allowed on public roads in Singapore.

Therefore, the road tax structure for electric motorcycles will be aligned with the existing road tax structure for internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles. An additional tax of S$200 per year will apply to electric motorcycles to partially recover the fuel excise duties paid by equivalent ICE motorcycles until the government is ready to introduce a distance-based tax, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) highlighted. This will take place in phases over three years. In 2021, motorists will be pay an additional tax of S$50 per year, and S$100 annually in 2022. From Jan 1, 2023, the full S$200 per year will be payable.

This is on top of other requirements, such as the certificate of entitlement for motorcycles as well as the the registration fee and tiered additional registration fee for motorcycles. Motorists will also require the appropriate class of licence, based on the power ratings (in kW) of their electric motorcycle. Existing licensing requirements for Class 2B, 2A and 2 licences will apply to riders of electric motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the Japanese fast-charging method CHArge de MOve (CHAdeMO) will be added as an optional public charging standard for electric vehicles (EVs). In a joint release, the LTA and the Energy Market Authority (EMA) said: “This enables charging providers to bring in a larger range of public charging options for EV users and supports the wider adoption of EVs in Singapore.”

Largely used by Japanese EV manufacturers, CHAdeMO enables fast charging of EVs using direct current. For example, a CHAdeMO DC charger with a power rating of up to 120 kW will be able to full charge an electric car in half an hour.

The government also said that it will work together with the private sector to expand EV public charging infrastructure from 1,600 charging points today to 28,000 by 2030.

During the Committee of Supply debate on Thursday, Senior Minister of State for Transport, Janil Puthucheary, said: “As a first step, we will prioritise the charging provision at car parks, starting with public car parks. We will also work with the private sector to improve charging provisions at private car parks. We encourage charging providers to partner private developers and building owners, as many of them are keen to increase the availability of EV charging at their premises.”

In line with the government’s efforts to have all public buses and taxis running on cleaner energy by 2040, all new public bus purchases going forward will be cleaner energy - such as electric or hybrid buses - while new bus depots will be equipped to support electric bus fleets.