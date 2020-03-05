You are here

Home > Government & Economy

High-powered electric motorcycles allowed from April 1

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 3:01 PM
nisha@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

TO encourage the adoption of cleaner vehicles, higher-powered electric motorcycles with power ratings exceeding 10 kilowatts (kW) can be registered from April 1 for use on public roads.

Electric motorcycles with a top speed of 50 kilometres per hour and above will also be allowed on expressways starting April 1. Currently, only electric motorcycles with power ratings below or equal to 10 kW are allowed on public roads in Singapore.

Therefore, the road tax structure for electric motorcycles will be aligned with the existing road tax structure for internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles. An additional tax of S$200 per year will apply to electric motorcycles to partially recover the fuel excise duties paid by equivalent ICE motorcycles until the government is ready to introduce a distance-based tax, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) highlighted. This will take place in phases over three years. In 2021, motorists will be pay an additional tax of S$50 per year, and S$100 annually in 2022. From Jan 1, 2023, the full S$200 per year will be payable.

This is on top of other requirements, such as the certificate of entitlement for motorcycles as well as the the registration fee and tiered additional registration fee for motorcycles. Motorists will also require the appropriate class of licence, based on the power ratings (in kW) of their electric motorcycle. Existing licensing requirements for Class 2B, 2A and 2 licences will apply to riders of electric motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the Japanese fast-charging method CHArge de MOve (CHAdeMO) will be added as an optional public charging standard for electric vehicles (EVs). In a joint release, the LTA and the Energy Market Authority (EMA) said: “This enables charging providers to bring in a larger range of public charging options for EV users and supports the wider adoption of EVs in Singapore.”

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Singapore's journey to the future of cars begins now

Largely used by Japanese EV manufacturers, CHAdeMO enables fast charging of EVs using direct current. For example, a CHAdeMO DC charger with a power rating of up to 120 kW will be able to full charge an electric car in half an hour.

The government also said that it will work together with the private sector to expand EV public charging infrastructure from 1,600 charging points today to 28,000 by 2030.

During the Committee of Supply debate on Thursday, Senior Minister of State for Transport, Janil Puthucheary, said: “As a first step, we will prioritise the charging provision at car parks, starting with public car parks. We will also work with the private sector to improve charging provisions at private car parks. We encourage charging providers to partner private developers and building owners, as many of them are keen to increase the availability of EV charging at their premises.”

In line with the government’s efforts to have all public buses and taxis running on cleaner energy by 2040, all new public bus purchases going forward will be cleaner energy - such as electric or hybrid buses - while new bus depots will be equipped to support electric bus fleets.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 03:14 PM
Technology

Microsoft asks staff in Seattle area, Silicon Valley to work from home

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft Corp on Wednesday joined the growing number of US companies asking employees to work from...

Mar 5, 2020 03:12 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares mark best day in 2 months on Wall Street lead; NZ up

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended over 1 per cent higher on Thursday as investors took heart from a surge on Wall...

Mar 5, 2020 02:58 PM
Government & Economy

Italy may raise Covid-19 support spending to 5b euros: deputy minister

[ROME] Italy's government is likely to increase to five billion euros (S$7.72 billion) the value of measures to help...

Mar 5, 2020 02:51 PM
Government & Economy

California declares state of emergency over coronavirus crisis

[LOS ANGELES] California declared a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as a cruise ship was...

Mar 5, 2020 02:30 PM
Consumer

Australia toilet paper truck catches fire sparking new tissue tizzy

[SYDNEY] A delivery truck carrying toilet paper has burst into flames in the Australian city of Brisbane, ratcheting...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.