Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 6:30 PM

The EDB bills the scheme as an extension of the Tech@SG programme launched in 2019, to provide fast-growing companies greater assurance of accessing the talent they need.
Stories you might have missed

Singapore unveils Tech.Pass scheme to woo top global tech talents

SINGAPORE's Economic Development Board (EDB) is rolling out a new "Tech.Pass" to support the entry of up to 500 proven founders, leaders and experts from top tech companies into Singapore.

DBS to offer 24/7, self-service banking in a third of branches by 2022

THIS "phygital" concept, which kick-started last month with its new branch at Takashimaya shopping mall, will house video teller machines, ATMs with enhanced functions, as well as up to three digital ambassadors on site to support customers.

Singapore buyers of cleaner cars to get bigger rebates; EV battery leasing in the works

REBATES and surcharges will be increased starting next year under Singapore's Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) for new cars and taxis as well as imported used cars.

Too early to tell how Singtel revenue might rebound past pre-pandemic base, says CEO

SINGTEL management has not yet pinned down a turnaround trajectory, despite calling itself "encouraged" by the telco's latest quarter-on-quarter growth.

Surbana Jurong acquires majority stake in environmental design consultancy Atelier Ten

ATELIER Ten, an award-winning environmental design consultancy specialising in sustainable and innovative design solutions, will join Surbana Jurong group as a distinct member company and will continue to operate as an independent brand within the Surbana Jurong group of companies.

DBS Private Bank sees strong demand for family-office services

DBS Private Bank (PB) is recording a strong response to its family-office services as the pandemic drives greater awareness of the need for wealth structuring, tax planning and philanthropic outreach.

DHL Express pumps 750m euros into Asia-Pacific amid e-commerce surge

THE express mail service provider expects this peak season - typically starting in November and lasting till Chinese New Year early in the following year - to see a 30-40 per cent surge in shipment volumes in the Asia-Pacific, compared to a year ago.

STI snaps three-session rally, falls 0.05%

SINGAPORE’S Straits Times Index (STI) slipped 0.05 per cent or 1.38 points to 2,711.90. 
 

Singapore moves up a notch to rank ninth in world talent ranking

China says will quicken special funds spending to support economy

Typhoon shuts Manila as flood cripples cities

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

UK economy loses more speed in September, before new lockdown

Indonesia pushes for South-east Asia travel bubble in early 2021

Nov 12, 2020 06:20 PM
Exxon says it remains committed to Singapore refinery expansion

[SINGAPORE] Exxon Mobil said on Thursday it remains committed to expanding its refining-petrochemical complex in...

Nov 12, 2020 06:11 PM
Group of 165 Google critics call for swift EU antitrust action: letter

[BRUSSELS] A group of 165 companies and industry bodies have called on European Union (EU) antitrust enforcers to...

Nov 12, 2020 06:02 PM
Catalist-listed M Development pursues voluntary liquidation

CATALIST-LISTED M Development intends to go private by means of a members' voluntary liquidation, it said in a...

Nov 12, 2020 05:56 PM
STI snaps three-session rally, falls 0.05%

SINGAPORE shares retreated on Thursday, snapping a three-day rally as the initial euphoria led by elections and...

Nov 12, 2020 05:45 PM
Singapore moves up a notch to rank ninth in world talent ranking

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has moved one place up to rank ninth in this year's list of the most competitive places for...

