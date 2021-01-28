Beer and liquor giant Thai Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev)'s brewery unit is heading for a listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Bloomberg reported.

Stories you might have missed

ThaiBev eyes listing of brewery unit on SGX, potentially biggest IPO in years

A BLOOMBERG report cited sources with knowledge of the matter said that the company is seeking a valuation of about US$10 billion for the unit, with the listing possibly taking place as soon as the second quarter.

Singapore's resident employment levels back at pre-Covid levels: MOM

SINGAPORE'S resident employment figures have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels by end-2020, with unemployment rates falling for the second consecutive month in December.

ST Engineering strengthens mask-making capabilities

SINGAPORE Technologies (ST) Engineering has started producing melt blown polypropylene filters as part of efforts to strengthen the Republic's domestic mask production capabilities.

Simplified insolvency programme available for micro, small firms from Jan 29

THE Simplified Insolvency Programme (SIP) will be available for six months until July 28 and may extend further if the need arises, Singapore's Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said on Thursday.

Visitor arrivals to Singapore rise to 24,010 in December: STB

AT the end of a pandemic-hit year, visitor arrivals to Singapore rose to 24,010 in December, up from 14,680 in November, but still less than 2 per cent of the 1.72 million visitors a year ago.

Singapore industrial space rents and prices up in Q4 from Q3, but down on-year

PRICES and rentals of industrial space edged up quarter on quarter in Q4 2020 as a delay in new completions nudged the occupancy rate upwards, although prices and rents were still down year on year.

ComfortDelGro to trial new ride-hailing service with private hire cars on Feb 4

THE move, which will serve to supplement ComfortDelGro's current fleet of 10,000 taxis, will involve a small number of private hire cars (PHCs) as the company gauges reception to the service.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore, Asia markets tumble tracking losses on Wall Street; STI down 1.3%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 1.3 per cent or 38.33 points to 2,920.30.