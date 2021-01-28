You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ST Engineering strengthens mask-making capabilities

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 6:00 PM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

chan.jpg
Chan Chun Sing inserting the filter produced by ST Engineering into a reusable mask.
photo: MTI

SINGAPORE Technologies (ST) Engineering has started producing melt blown polypropylene filters as part of efforts to strengthen the Republic's domestic mask production capabilities.

These filters, which can be inserted into reusable masks, are not only lighter and more breathable than...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore moves to guide companies through 'green' transition

34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Simplified insolvency programme available for micro, small firms from Jan 29

Tharman appointed co-chair of new panel on financing pandemic readiness

Singapore ties with Finland, Sweden and Switzerland as 3rd least corrupt nations: TI

New opportunities for Singapore, Indonesia businesses to collaborate: Chan Chun Sing

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 05:44 PM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro to trial new ride-hailing service with private hire cars on Feb 4

COMFORTDELGRO Taxi will be embarking on a beta trial of its new ride-hailing service on Feb 4, the company announced...

Jan 28, 2021 05:37 PM
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev eyes listing of brewery unit on SGX, potentially biggest IPO in years

BEER and liquor giant Thai Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev)'s brewery unit is heading for a listing on the Singapore...

Jan 28, 2021 05:12 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore moves to guide companies through 'green' transition

IN a move to guide companies through a green transition, the Green Finance Industry Taskforce (GFIT), convened by...

Jan 28, 2021 05:04 PM
Companies & Markets

IPS owners makes voluntary conditional offer of 4.5 S cents a share to privatise firm

THE family-member owners of International Press Softcom (IPS) have made a voluntary conditional offer to delist and...

Jan 28, 2021 05:03 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks dive as world markets are routed

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks plunged Thursday in line with a global sell-off fuelled by profit-taking from a recent...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Europe: Stocks sink at open in global sell-off

Seoul: Shares track Wall Street sell-off

Reddit day trader army fattens fortunes of the super rich

34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Simplified insolvency programme available for micro, small firms from Jan 29

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for