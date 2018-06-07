You are here

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 6:30 PM

doc70h62qb2rpejnomhbum_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
Cooling measures and an accommodative monetary policy have helped to control house-price inflation in Singapore among other Asia-Pacific nations, a housing report published by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) on Thursday has found. 

Cooling measures working in some Asia-Pacific markets, including Singapore: S&P housing report
COOLING measures and an accommodative monetary policy have helped to control house-price inflation in Singapore among other Asia-Pacific nations, a housing report published by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) on Thursday has found. 

MAS partners IFC to spur green bond market in Asia
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, are partnering up to boost the growth of the green bond market in Asia. 

HDB resale prices rise 0.5% in May from April; volume slips 5.3%: SRX
RESALE prices of Housing Board flats rose 0.5 per cent in May from April, according to flash estimates released by real estate portal SRX Property on Thursday. 

Del Monte Pacific delays IPO of Philippine unit
DEL Monte Pacific on Thursday said it would delay the initial public offering (IPO) of its Philippine unit, citing volatile market conditions. 

Addvalue to sell data gathering services to 'premier global satellite service company'
SATELLITE communications company Addvalue Technologies on Thursday said it has agreed with an existing customer - described as a "premier global satellite service company" - to provide data gathering services from now to at least 2026. 

Singapore shares close higher on Thursday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Thursday, with the key Straits Times Index up 5.27 points, or 0.15 per cent, to finish at 3,473.08.

 

Financier Jho Low to help in Malaysia's probe into 1MDB

German industrial orders disappoint again in April

Taiwan military drill repels 'invasion' as China tensions rise

Malaysia agency asks financier Jho Low to assist in probe at former 1MDB unit

Malaysia sets aside RM3b to finance fuel subsidies

MAS partners IFC to spur green bond market in Asia

