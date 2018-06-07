You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Addvalue to sell data gathering services to 'premier global satellite service company'

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 9:10 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

SATELLITE communications company Addvalue Technologies on Thursday said it has agreed with an existing customer - described as a "premier global satellite service company" - to provide data gathering services from now to at least 2026.

This comes on top of the first commercial Inter-Satellite Data Relay System (IDRS) contract that Addvalue signed with this unidentified customer earlier this year. This contract involves Addvalue providing a customised design and supply of IDRS terminals.

It said that both agreements are estimated to yield recurring annual revenues of more than US$40 million to the group once the projects are completed. The delivery for the IDRS Terminals is due to start this year.

"Due to commercial sensitivity and the group’s non-disclosure undertaking to the customer, the group is unable to provide more details about the customer at this juncture," said Addvalue in its regulatory filing on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"More details about the customer shall be furnished once the group is absolved of its non-disclosure undertaking to the customer."

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Del Monte Pacific, TTJ Holdings, Raffles Education, Mandarin Oriental International

China Bearing gets another extension to meet criteria for Catalist listing

Del Monte Pacific delays IPO of Philippine unit

120 firefighters tackle blaze at Mandarin Oriental hotel in London; no casualties

Singapore's new breed of farmer in Weekend magazine

Co-working spaces to help EDB match talent, attract foreign firms

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_LIPROPERTY74PTH_3463631.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Real Estate

Three freehold plots up for sale

BP_KimTrump_070618_5.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

White House wants N Korean leader to commit to disarmament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening