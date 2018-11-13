You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and venture capital investments
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is launching a US$5 billion fund for private market investments, to be managed by top global private equity and infrastructure fund managers.
CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan
THIS property will become CapitaLand’s third Raffles City integrated development in Shanghai, and also its ninth in China and 10th globally.
HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town
THERE are 3,802 BTO units for sale, ranging from S$101,000 (excluding grants) for a two-room Flexi unit in non-mature estate Tengah, to more than S$472,000 (excluding grants) for a five-room flat in mature estate Tampines.
Singapore condo resale prices slip for 3rd month with 0.4% drop in October: SRX
RESALE prices of private non-landed homes in Singapore declined for the third straight month in October after the latest round of property cooling measures, flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday showed.
Three adjoining conservation shophouses in Kampong Glam up for sale
THE three shophouses are freehold properties located at 8, 10 and 12 Aliwal Street. They have been zoned “commercial” and have been approved for use as a boarding house with a hotel license.
DBS makes senior level appointments including Tan Su Shan to succeed Jeanette Wong as institutional banking head
SOUTH-EAST Asia's biggest bank said on Tuesday that the new appointments underscore the bank's efforts to develop and deepen bench strength and grooming talent from within.
Corporate earnings
Golden Agri-Resources sinks into the red with US$53.92m Q3 loss
Pan Ocean Q3 profit up 4.4% on improving bulk carrier market
Chasen posts 38% rise in Q2 earnings to S$1.3m
Hong Leong Finance Q3 profit surges 55.6%
The STI Today
Singapore shares close 0.5 per cent down on Tuesday
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.5 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 14.55 points to 3,053.6.