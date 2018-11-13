You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 6:30 PM

doc72qww9nqjshv33p9gy0_doc71ynnrpom6t1fas3i3pw.jpg
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is launching a US$5 billion fund for private market investments, to be managed by top global private equity and infrastructure fund managers.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and venture capital investments

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is launching a US$5 billion fund for private market investments, to be managed by top global private equity and infrastructure fund managers.

CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

THIS property will become CapitaLand’s third Raffles City integrated development in Shanghai, and also its ninth in China and 10th globally.

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

THERE are 3,802 BTO units for sale, ranging from S$101,000 (excluding grants) for a two-room Flexi unit in non-mature estate Tengah, to more than S$472,000 (excluding grants) for a five-room flat in mature estate Tampines.

Singapore condo resale prices slip for 3rd month with 0.4% drop in October: SRX

RESALE prices of private non-landed homes in Singapore declined for the third straight month in October after the latest round of property cooling measures, flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday showed.

Three adjoining conservation shophouses in Kampong Glam up for sale

THE three shophouses are freehold properties located at 8, 10 and 12 Aliwal Street.  They have been zoned “commercial” and have been approved for use as a boarding house with a hotel license.

DBS makes senior level appointments including Tan Su Shan to succeed Jeanette Wong as institutional banking head

SOUTH-EAST Asia's biggest bank said on Tuesday that the new appointments underscore the bank's efforts to develop and deepen bench strength and grooming talent from within.

Corporate earnings

Golden Agri-Resources sinks into the red with US$53.92m Q3 loss

Pan Ocean Q3 profit up 4.4% on improving bulk carrier market

Chasen posts 38% rise in Q2 earnings to S$1.3m

Hong Leong Finance Q3 profit surges 55.6%

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.5 per cent down on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.5 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 14.55 points to 3,053.6.

Government & Economy

Pavilion Energy mulls over role in US$25.5b Arctic LNG 2 project

Driver found guilty of murdering six in Australia car rampage

Robots are coming for Europe’s jobs

How much might an Irish passport be worth after Brexit? US$80,000

Bank of Japan’s hoard of assets is now bigger than the economy

British PM eyes Brexit endgame, but not at any cost

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
4 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
5 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc72qu15pal8pd1gxfon_doc6vfykxy9n8g19rumeo6s.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and venture capital investments

nz-Shanghai01-131118.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan

nz-plantationgrove-131122.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

nz-mexico-101018.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip for 3rd month with 0.4% drop in October: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening