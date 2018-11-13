THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is launching a US$5 billion fund for private market investments, to be managed by top global private equity and infrastructure fund managers.

CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan

THIS property will become CapitaLand’s third Raffles City integrated development in Shanghai, and also its ninth in China and 10th globally.

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

THERE are 3,802 BTO units for sale, ranging from S$101,000 (excluding grants) for a two-room Flexi unit in non-mature estate Tengah, to more than S$472,000 (excluding grants) for a five-room flat in mature estate Tampines.

Singapore condo resale prices slip for 3rd month with 0.4% drop in October: SRX

RESALE prices of private non-landed homes in Singapore declined for the third straight month in October after the latest round of property cooling measures, flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday showed.

Three adjoining conservation shophouses in Kampong Glam up for sale

THE three shophouses are freehold properties located at 8, 10 and 12 Aliwal Street. They have been zoned “commercial” and have been approved for use as a boarding house with a hotel license.

DBS makes senior level appointments including Tan Su Shan to succeed Jeanette Wong as institutional banking head

SOUTH-EAST Asia's biggest bank said on Tuesday that the new appointments underscore the bank's efforts to develop and deepen bench strength and grooming talent from within.

Singapore shares close 0.5 per cent down on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.5 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 14.55 points to 3,053.6.