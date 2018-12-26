You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 6:30 PM

ON a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, output rose 2.8 per cent in November, pulled up by the biomedical sector - without which growth would have been flat.
Stories you might have missed

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

KEPPEL O&M's subsidiary Keppel Singmarine has been engaged by Shturman Koshelev LLC to design and construct an ice-class LNG bunker vessel by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

SINGTEL has appointed two new board members - former CEO of Westpac Banking Corporation Gail Kelly, and Google’s vice-president of product management Bradley Horowitz - bringing its board of directors to 11 members.

JTC launches last 4 industrial sites under confirmed, reserved lists for 2nd-half year

THE sites for tender comprise a 20-year leasehold, 1.23 hectare parcel at Jalan Papan (Plot 1), which is the last of six confirmed list sites for the second half of 2018 IGLS Programme, and a 30-year, 2.09 ha reserve list plot at Woodlands Avenue 12 whose tender was triggered by a committed bid price of not less than S$36 million.

Pacific Star Development to take full control of Puteri Cove project for S$26m

PSD will face an outlay of S$26 million to buy out Max Treasure Co, the partner in Twin Prosperity Group, which is in turn the holding company of the Puteri Cove project in Malaysia. 

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 1.3% lower on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 1.3 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 39.91 points to 3,011.15. 

Government & Economy

German industry views Brexit, Trump as biggest risks to economy

Japanese brokerage cuts CEO, chairman pay over insider trading scandal

Bank of Japan's Kuroda blames stock rout on heightening global uncertainty

Japan announces IWC withdrawal, will resume commercial whaling

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

Indonesia rescuers scramble to reach isolated tsunami-struck towns

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

