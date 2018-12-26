Singapore shares close 1.3% lower on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 39.91 points, or 1.3 per cent to 3,011.15.

Losers outnumbered gainers 263 to 109, after about 490.8 million shares worth S$517.3 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which was flat at 4.3 Singapore cents, with 58.8 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Keppel Corp which fell 2.6 per cent, or 15 Singapore cents to S$5.71, and UOB which lost 1.6 per cent, or 38 Singapore cents to S$24.03.