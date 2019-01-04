BETTER matching, more job postings and tie-ups for ease of searching are among the improvements made to government jobs portal MyCareersFuture.sg since its launch last April

Stories you might have missed

Better matching, more listings on Singapore government job portal

BETTER matching, more job postings and tie-ups for ease of searching are among the improvements made to government jobs portal MyCareersFuture.sg since its launch last April. Developed by Workforce Singapore (WSG) in partnership with the Government Technology Agency, the portal has seen more than 500,000 visitors in Singapore to date.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Flynn Park, Choon Kim House relaunch en bloc tenders

JLL continued its flurry of collective sale tender relaunches on Friday, this time with Flynn Park and Choon Kim House, which are either seeking to or have lowered their reserve prices.

New Employment Claims Tribunals portal allows users to have disputes mediated online

FROM Jan 7, people involved in an employment dispute will be able to file their claims online instead of having to go to the State Courts.

Singapore must continue to transform economy - Heng Swee Keat

SINGAPORE must continue to innovate and transform its economy, in the face of uncertainties in the global economy and rapid technological advancements, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Singapore property agents' track records now available online

On Friday, the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) launched the Property Agents' Transaction Records Initiative, which publishes the records of residential transactions facilitated by realtors here in the last two years.

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 1.5% on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks kept up the day's momentum to end higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 1.5 per cent or 46.35 points to 3,059.23.