Singapore commercial properties affected by the novel coronavirus

Updated as at Feb 12.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) raised the risk alert level for the novel coronavirus to Orange on Feb 7.

The virus was officially named "Covid-19" on Feb 11 by the World Health Organization.

Since early February, landlords and managers of several commercial properties in Singapore have been informing tenants of either confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in their buildings.

These are in addition to a handful of possible local transmission clusters linked to a hotel, a church and a health products shop.

Here's a list of office and retail spaces in Singapore with suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19, based on formal notifications and reports:

(* Suspected cases)

Mustafa Centre

Case 42 confirmed on Feb 8.

Case 42 is a 39-year-old man from Bangladesh working in Singapore who tested positive for the virus on Feb 8. Before being hospitalised, he had visited the 24-hour Mustafa Centre mall in Little India.

Clifford Centre

Circular about a confirmed case sent on Feb 7.

The patient, an employee of United Industrial Corp which has an office in the building, was last on the premises on Jan 23. No other employees have displayed symptoms as at Feb 7. The building has been disinfected.

Marina Bay Financial Centre

Case confirmed on Feb 8.

Circular to tenants sent on Feb 9.

RQAM confirmed the location on Feb 11.

An employee at a tenant housed in Tower 1 was diagnosed with the virus. The employee had visited the tenant's premises for a short while on Jan 30, before being sent home as he/she felt unwell.

In a media statement, Raffles Quay Asset Management (RQAM) on Feb 11 confirmed that the affected tenant is in Tower 1.

The affected office space, lifts and the ground-floor common area have been deep cleaned and disinfected according to MOH guidelines.

Key tenants at Marina Bay Financial Centre: Standard Chartered in Tower 1, and DBS in Tower 3.

Suntec City*

Property manager was alerted to a suspected case on Feb 10.

Anthony Yip, deputy chairman of Suntec City's property manager APM Property Management, on Feb 11 said its crisis response team helped to escort the individual suspected of having the virus to the ambulance pick-up point with minimal public exposure.

The affected areas were immediately disinfected and sanitised. The property manager is conducting temperature checks on visitors, office tower occupiers and service and management staff.

OUE Downtown*

Property manager was alerted to a suspected case on Feb 10.

Circular to tenants sent on Feb 10.

An individual, who is suspected of having Covid-19, required medical attention at around 12.30pm on Feb 10.

After visiting a clinic at the building along Shenton Way, the individual was transported to the necessary medical attention in an ambulance and is said to be presently quarantined at home.

Landlord OUE has stepped up cleaning and sanitisation of the building, and is carrying out temperature screening at the lobby before tenants can access their offices, Patrina Tan, senior vice-president (retail) of OUE told The Business Times (BT).

Poiz Centre*

Property manager was alerted to a suspected case on Feb 10.

Circular sent on Feb 10.

A suspected case was received by the DA clinic at Poiz Centre at about 10.30am on Feb 10, according to a circular seen by BT. The patient was immediately isolated in one of the clinic rooms while waiting for transfer to the hospital.

Poiz Centre is a mall in Potong Pasir linked to the Poiz Residences condominium.

Alexandra Retail Centre*

Property manager was alerted to a suspected case on Feb 11.

Circular to tenants sent on Feb 11.

A suspected case was received by the Shenton Wellness Centre clinic, on the second floor of Alexandra Retail Centre, at about 5.30pm on Feb 11, according to a circular seen by BT. The clinic closed immediately, and the individual was isolated in the clinic until he/she was transferred to the ambulance.

The affected premises have been disinfected and sanitised. The property manager has also replaced air filters for the air handling unit that supplies air-conditioning to the clinic.

The three-storey Alexandra Retail Centre is linked to the office spaces in the 40-storey PSA Building. Both properties along Alexandra Road are owned by Mapletree Commercial Trust.

Local transmission clusters

Since the first confirmed infection in Singapore was reported on Jan 23, several clusters of patients believed to have been infected via local transmission have emerged.

These include three Singapore residents who attended an international business conference at Grand Hyatt hotel from Jan 20 to 22. The event was attended by 109 participants from the same company. The hotel's manager told The Straits Times on Feb 4 that MOH informed the hotel earlier in the day that a guest had tested positive for the virus more than a week after returning to Malaysia.

There is also a possible local transmission cluster associated with the Life Church and Missions in Paya Lebar. Five people linked to the church have been infected, as at Feb 9.

Another cluster is linked to health products shop Yong Thai Hang on Cavan Road, which a tour group from Guangxi visited on Jan 23. Nine people have come in contact with those infected at the store, as at Feb 9.

