Grab confirms one employee at Marina One office infected with Covid-19

ONE employee based in Grab's corporate office at Marina One West Tower tested positive for Covid-19 on March 7, the company confirmed in a statement on Monday.

The employee, who is currently in hospital receiving treatment, does not handle any day-to-day operations at the firm's frontline premises, said Grab.

All levels of Grab’s Marina One offices were closed immediately, and deep cleaning and disinfecting were carried out on March 7. Marina One's building management sanitised the lifts and common areas in the West Tower over the weekend.

Grab employees working in the affected offices have been asked to work from home until March 11. Grab said it is working closely with the authorities to conduct detailed contact tracing with employees and other parties who may have come into close contact with the patient.

Grab did not say how many employees work at its Marina One office, citing company policy. It also did not respond directly to queries about whether any employees were asked to take a 14-day leave of absence.

The news follows another case at Marina One last week. A staff member working at Facebook's Singapore office in Marina One was on March 6 diagnosed with Covid-19, AFP reported.

"The health and well-being of our employees, customers and partners are a top priority for us. Grab will continue to closely monitor the situation and is ready to implement additional precautionary measures to manage the risk of infection, while ensuring minimal impact on our business operations," said Grab.