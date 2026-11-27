Impetus to diversify from AI plays, changing energy prices can improve H2 2027 prospects, say analysts

The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange. Vietnam was upgraded to “overweight” by JPMorgan analysts, due to monetary easing after a tightening phase. PHOTO: JAMILLE TRAN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore and Vietnam are the two Asean equity markets JPMorgan Chase analysts are “overweight” on, even while the region is expected to face headwinds in the first half of 2027.

This comes as economists expect three more rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve – in January and March 2027, on top of December this year.

US dollar strength will rise with the move, and “pressure” emerging-market currencies too, noted a Thursday (Nov 26) report.

“Almost all Asean central banks would deliver rate hikes over the next few months to stymie inflation and defend their currencies,” said the analysts.

“This is done in an environment where the fiscal budgets have limited room for growth support... (such that) earnings growth might remain under pressure.”

For Singapore equities, the JPMorgan analysts stand by their earnings quality and dividend visibility, especially with substantial “fiscal support” on top of the ongoing Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP), which is expected to boost market liquidity in early 2027.

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Launched in February 2025, the EQDP is Singapore’s S$6.5 billion equity market stimulus programme, with S$5.4 billion allocated to three groups of fund managers so far. A fourth tranche of fund managers will be appointed in 2027.

Others are less bullish on the city-state’s equity market moving into 2027, however.

Citi analysts earlier put an “underweight” rating on the Singapore market relative to others in the Asean region.

Morgan Stanley analysts also said there is an “incremental negative from an investor risk perception” for Singapore, along with Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, after news of fresh tariffs and a freeze on Nvidia chip shipments to the four countries, a Friday report by The Business Times indicated.

They noted, however, that Singapore’s growth outlook is unlikely to be affected by this.

Economists have kept their non-oil domestic export 2027 forecasts for the country unchanged, with some noting how the impact should be “relatively contained”.

Meanwhile, Vietnam was also upgraded to “overweight” by the JPMorgan analysts, from a “neutral” rating previously, due to monetary easing after a tightening phase.

“Corporate earnings would be underpinned by a ramp-up in public infrastructure investment and strong economic momentum,” they wrote.

Vietnam’s most recent structural reforms, “Doi Moi 2.0”, began in late 2024 and include construction of the country’s new International Financial Centre, and various transport and energy partnerships.

A year of two halves

Although JPMorgan forecasts a volatile H1 2027, it expects improvement in the second half of the year.

“Silver linings” could appear in H2, especially when the need to diversify from artificial intelligence plays picks up, as market sentiment becomes more selective in 2027.

Fluctuating energy prices could be a catalyst, too.

“While the Middle-East situation outlook remains limited, alternative supply and sustained reduction in oil demand is bringing the oil market back to a surplus and points to lower oil prices in 2027,” the analysts wrote.

Such circumstances will offer significant support to Asean’s current account flows and ease inflationary pressures “materially”, they added.

Brent oil prices are set to decline to US$55 per barrel by end-2027, according to JPMorgan’s commodities team.