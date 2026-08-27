Malaysia’s strongest card in multi-hub push could be Islamic finance

THE FINANCIAL HUB RACE

The country is not short of financial-hub options; the challenge is making them come together

From Labuan to the purpose-built Tun Razak Exchange in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia has deployed special rules, incentives and infrastructure to attract global financial activity. PHOTO: TRX

South-east Asia is building a new generation of financial centres to draw global capital. The second instalment in our series examines Malaysia’s multi-hub strategy.

[KUALA LUMPUR] From Labuan’s offshore financial jurisdiction off the coast of Sabah, to Kuala Lumpur’s purpose-built Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), Malaysia has assembled different pieces of an international financial ecosystem, backed by targeted rules, incentives and infrastructure.

Forest City – while not formally an International Financial Centre (IFC) – adds a newer and more targeted play, having been designated a special financial zone in 2023.