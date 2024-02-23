Anwar announces incentives for companies moving to Malaysia’s international financial hub TRX

Ringgit’s fall is concerning but it’s important to look at a comprehensive view, he says.

Published Fri, Feb 23, 2024 · 11:26 am
Incentives encouraging companies to move their bases to the Tun Razak Exchange included an industrial building allowance, tax exemption on 70 per cent of the statutory income for a period of five years for property developers, etc.
Financial Centres

MALAYSIAN Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday (Feb 23) announced incentives for companies that want to move their bases to the country’s newly launched international financial centre – Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) – in the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The incentives include an industrial building allowance, a tax exemption on 70 per cent of the statutory income for a period of five years for property developers, and stamp duty exemption on loan and service for a TRX-status company.

TRX is a 28.3-hectare development that aims to become Malaysia‘s international financial and business centre.

Speaking to reporters at the launch event, Anwar also commented on the weakening ringgit. The currency plunged to a 26-year low earlier this week against the US dollar to RM4.78. Against the Singapore dollar, the ringgit also fell to a historic low of RM3.57 on Tuesday (Feb 20).

Anwar said the decline was concerning but he pointed out that a “comprehensive view” of the situation must be taken into account.

He said investments were high and both inflation and unemployment were down, and that Malaysia‘s growth could be sustained compared to its neighbours.

“Look at this comprehensive view and the capacity for the country to grow,” he said.

He added that the government will continue to monitor the ringgit’s value but would leave it to the central bank to act.

Bank Negara on Tuesday said the ringgit’s recent performance was largely due to external factors and did not reflect the positive prospects of Malaysia‘s economy.

The central bank’s governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said given improving exports, a recovery in tourism, an increase in investments, and the government’s commitment to structural reform, most analysts were forecasting the ringgit to appreciate this year. REUTERS

Malaysia

