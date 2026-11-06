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NEWS ANALYSIS

The Philippines’ October inflation shock signals tough road to 2027

Price pressures broaden beyond food and fuel, threatening to prolong the country’s economic slowdown

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    • Transport inflation rose to 20.1% in October from 14.6% in September, driven by higher fuel prices and increases in road-transport fares.
    • Transport inflation rose to 20.1% in October from 14.6% in September, driven by higher fuel prices and increases in road-transport fares. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Rachel Ranosa-Joshi

    Rachel Ranosa-Joshi

    Published Fri, Nov 6, 2026 · 11:49 AM

    [MANILA] Forget a quick return to price stability in the Philippines. Corporate boardrooms and investors are looking at a high-inflation drag that will stretch well into 2027.

    Analysts said the latest acceleration in consumer prices reinforces expectations that the road back to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) target band may be long and uncertain.

    Headline inflation accelerated to 7.8 per cent in October – the highest since February 2023 – up from 7.2 per cent in September, as underlying price pressures broadened beyond food and fuel. Meanwhile, core inflation climbed to 5.4 per cent, Philippine Statistics Authority data showed. 

    PhilippinesInflationAsean

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