Hong Kong’s ‘ambitious’ 5-year plan to boost role as global financial hub wins industry backing
Translating these high-level ambitions into reality may not be straightforward, experts say
- John Lee, Hong Kong’s chief executive, delivering the five-year plan, the success of which observers stressed would hinge on overcoming practical delivery risks. PHOTO: REUTERS
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong rolled out its first five-year strategic blueprint on Wednesday (Sep 16), anchoring its economic future in the financial sector, which is described as the city’s “pivotal and crowning strength”.
The plan received strong early praise from industry leaders, though observers stressed its success hinges on overcoming practical delivery risks.
Bonnie Chan, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), told The Business Times: “Hong Kong’s first five-year plan and the 2026 policy address set out an ambitious vision that will strengthen our contribution to the country’s high-quality development.”
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