Singapore sovereign wealth fund says its partnership with the AI company extends beyond financial backing

Anthropic made the largest stock-market debut on record, raising about US$81.3 billion through its IPO. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] GIC intends to remain invested in artificial-intelligence company Anthropic beyond its blockbuster initial public offering, as the Singapore sovereign wealth fund looks to deepen its partnership with the Claude chatbot maker.

Chris Emanuel, managing director and head of GIC’s technology investment group, said in a LinkedIn post on Friday (Nov 20) that the fund was now one of Anthropic’s largest investors, having participated in three funding rounds in less than a year.

“An IPO is an important milestone, but it’s just one moment in a company’s journey,” he said.

“We invest across multiple rounds, through the IPO and beyond. That’s life-cycle investing in practice.”

His comments came after Anthropic made the largest stock-market debut on record on Thursday, raising about US$81.3 billion through its IPO, which valued the company at around US$1.5 trillion at the offer price.

The company priced its shares at US$83 apiece, above its initial range of US$70 to US$78, after increasing the size of its offering to 980 million shares amid strong investor demand.

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Anthropic’s shares opened at US$111.50 on the Nasdaq, briefly lifting its valuation above US$2 trillion, before paring gains to close at US$97.17, up 17.1 per cent from the IPO price.

Its strong debut contrasted with a broader Wall Street sell-off, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell about 2.3 per cent on Thursday amid concerns over elevated AI valuations and spending.

Beyond financial backing

Emanuel said GIC’s partnership with Anthropic extended beyond capital investment, with the fund drawing on its global network and investment platform to support the company’s expansion.

“Three rounds, three moves forward, in under a year. Today, GIC is one of Anthropic’s largest investors, and our partnership has grown well beyond the cheque,” he wrote.

The sovereign wealth fund has invested more than US$4.5 billion in Anthropic across its last three funding rounds, with its stake valued at about US$15 billion at the IPO price, Bloomberg reported.

The investments included Anthropic’s US$30 billion Series G funding round in February, which GIC co-led with US investment company Coatue. The round valued the AI company at US$380 billion.

Beyond financing, GIC has supported Anthropic’s AI infrastructure requirements through Theseus, connected its management with senior business leaders across the fund’s global network and assisted its international expansion, Emanuel said.

The fund has also invested in Ode, which helps enterprises deploy Anthropic’s technology.

Anthropic repeatedly stood out in conversations with customers, while its technical capabilities, mission and emphasis on developing AI responsibly strengthened the fund’s confidence in the company, he added.

“We build conviction, back it with scale over time, and bring the broader capabilities of GIC to the founders and companies we believe in,” said Emanuel.

Multibillion-dollar gains for investors

Anthropic’s listing has generated substantial paper gains for its early and late-stage backers, reflecting the rapid increase in the company’s valuation.

According to the Financial Times, Spark Capital, which invested in Anthropic when the company was valued at about US$4 billion in 2023, stood to hold roughly US$11 billion worth of shares at a US$1.4 trillion valuation.

Lightspeed Venture Partners, which invested around US$3.2 billion, was estimated to hold a stake worth more than US$25 billion, while Menlo Ventures’ investment of about US$1 billion was expected to be worth around US$21 billion.

Strategic investors Amazon and Google’s parent Alphabet collectively held close to 30 per cent of Anthropic following the listing.

Anthropic’s rapid rise has been underpinned by strong demand for its AI models and enterprise services, although the company faces substantial computing and infrastructure costs as it expands.

Its annualised revenue reached about US$81 billion last month, up from roughly US$1 billion at the start of 2025, according to Reuters.

The company’s valuation also climbed sharply, from US$61.5 billion in March 2025 to US$965 billion in its latest private-funding round in May 2026.