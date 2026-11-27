ASIA FUTURE SUMMIT 2026

Partnership would help attract investments, allow businesses to expand and diversify their supply chains

Akmal Nasir, Malaysia’s minister of economy, says: “Our future cannot be shaped in isolation… We cannot work in silos.” PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia and Singapore can win investments that neither could attract as effectively on its own by helping companies operate across the border, said Malaysia’s Economy Minister Akmal Nasir. This comes as businesses reassess where to expand amid rising trade uncertainty.

He pointed to the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) as a way for companies to run complementary operations on both sides of the border.

Covering 3,588 square km across Iskandar Malaysia and Pengerang, JS-SEZ is a cross-border economic initiative that pairs Singapore’s capital, connectivity and global business links with Johor’s land, industrial base and lower operating costs.

Formalised on Jan 7, 2025, the zone also aims to make it easier to move workers, goods and capital across the border, and to reduce the regulatory and administrative hurdles of operating in two countries.

“The test of this partnership is about the delivery,” Akmal said on Friday (Nov 27), pointing to early investment figures as a measure of how the two countries were turning cooperation into projects.

Akmal was delivering a keynote speech at SPH Media’s Asia Future Summit 2026, jointly presented by The Straits Times, The Business Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu.

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The annual event gathered policymakers, business leaders and industry experts, with OCBC as the presenting sponsor, Marina Bay Sands as the official venue partner and Amazon Web Services as the official cloud partner.

The Malaysian and Singaporean governments are also working on a blueprint that will serve as the joint operational road map for both countries in translating the earlier framework agreement into concrete policies, agency workflows and infrastructure timelines.

They initially aimed at launching the blueprint next week, but it has been deferred to early 2027, according to Akmal in an interview with ST, as both governments need more time to finalise the details to ensure a smooth roll-out.

He also mentioned that a special pass for workers commuting across the border could be finalised as part of the blueprint.

About 45% of approved investment implemented

JS-SEZ recorded RM88.8 billion (US$21.6 billion) in approved investments between January 2025 and June 2026, of which about RM40.3 billion, or about 45 per cent, was implemented.

The figures, first disclosed by a bilateral ministerial committee on Nov 2, showed that the approved projects could create 28,755 jobs.

Projects already implemented accounted for 12,796 of those jobs.

Akmal said that for Singapore, the zone gives businesses room to expand and diversify their supply chains, while for Malaysia, it is a way to attract higher-value investment, bring more local firms into supply chains and give workers opportunities to develop technical skills.

The investment pitch comes as companies weigh how tariffs affect their access to customers, how geopolitical tensions could disrupt shipping routes and energy supplies, and how much it will cost to power new operations.

Akmal noted that these pressures can compound one another, giving economies with dependable infrastructure and trade links an advantage when businesses decide where to expand.

The JS-SEZ aims to make it easier to move workers, goods and capital across the border, and to reduce the regulatory and administrative hurdles of operating in two countries. PHOTO: CMG

Malaysia’s focus

For Malaysia, Akmal pointed out that the current focus is on four areas under the 13th Malaysia Plan: high-value industries and advanced manufacturing; semiconductor design and advanced packaging; artificial intelligence adoption and digital transformation; and clean energy and green industries.

As the plan enters its second year in 2027, he said the country aims to sustain momentum by making local participation, technology transfer and skills development integral to investment.

“Success will be measured by stronger local suppliers, higher productivity and better jobs. The partnership with Singapore is an early example of this approach,” he added.

Malaysia’s economy expanded 5.6 per cent in the first nine months of 2026, supported by domestic demand and the external sector. Unemployment stood at 3 per cent in the third quarter.

Akmal expects full-year economic growth to exceed 5 per cent, aligned with an earlier forecast by Malaysia’s central bank.

Time to diversify supply chains

He pointed out that Asia’s faster growth has given the region time to diversify supply chains and invest in skills and technology before the next shock.

The International Monetary Fund’s October outlook projected that emerging and developing Asia would grow 5.1 per cent in 2026 and the Asean-5 by 4.4 per cent, both above the global forecast of 3.1 per cent.

He urged Asian economies to keep trade and investment open as companies diversify their supply chains.

The Johor-Singapore partnership showed how neighbours could use their different strengths to draw investment and widen opportunities for businesses and workers on both sides of a border, he added.

“Our future cannot be shaped in isolation… We cannot work in silos,” said Akmal.