China’s beauty brands, flush with success at home, start to vie for global shelf space

The country’s innovations – particularly in EVs – have created a halo effect, industry executives say

Florasis is among the C-beauty brands expanding their presence beyond China. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI/PARIS] China’s beauty brands are stepping out into the global market, armed with intricately carved lipsticks, freeze-dried face masks activated with purified water, and creams infused with ingredients from traditional Chinese medicine.

Proya Cosmetics, the largest C-beauty brand by revenue, is among the most aggressive.

Its Advanced Firming and Original Repair skincare lines will be sold in 400 Ulta stores as well as on Ulta.com in the US from November, and it opened a Paris research and development centre this month.

Proya Cosmetics is the largest C-beauty brand by revenue. PHOTO: REUTERS

Other brands had their start in online sales and are now expanding to physical stores abroad. They include Florasis, whose lipsticks and other ornate cosmetics draw on traditional Chinese aesthetics. It opened its first overseas flagship shop in Tokyo’s posh Ginza district in 2025.

Joocyee, which produces skincare-infused make-up, and Judydoll, known for inventive products such as its metal-wand mascara, opened shops in Singapore last year. Both brands, owned by China’s Joy Group, are also now stocked at Skin Cupid, a British retailer specialising in Asian beauty products.

C-beauty brands have grown rapidly within China over the past decade; industry executives today speak of a growing confidence that Chinese products will find favour with consumers worldwide.

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

Gone are the days when China was associated with cheap and low-quality goods, as Chinese innovations – across many industries but particularly in electric vehicles – have produced a halo effect, they say.

“The shift can be seen in everything from cars and smartphones to AI (artificial intelligence) models,” said David Huang, CEO of New York-listed Yatsen Group, which owns the Perfect Diary make-up brand.

The efforts by C-beauty firms are part of a broader push abroad by Chinese brands – from fashion and electronics to bubble tea – keen to seek new revenue amid a years-long slump in domestic consumer spending.

Brand awareness challenges ahead

Some are very ambitious. Proya, for example, wants to become a top 10 brand globally and is among C-beauty companies exploring acquisitions of smaller foreign brands to expand their portfolios.

Its 51 per cent-owned colour cosmetics brand Flower Knows, known for fairytale-inspired packaging, launched with British pharmacy and beauty retailer Boots in March and began a limited run in Ulta stores in September.

While awareness of Chinese beauty brands is growing in many international markets, Proya has a long way to go, said founder and CEO Hou Juncheng.

“I would say that Proya’s brand awareness in both Europe and the US is currently zero,” he said at the opening of the company’s R&D centre in Paris. “We hope that through collaboration with our partners, we can earn consumer trust and encourage them to purchase our products.”

Proya Cosmetics’ founder and CEO Hou Juncheng says the company’s brand awareness “is currently zero” in Europe and the US. PHOTO: REUTERS

Rivals believe that Proya, founded only 20 years ago, has a bright future, with Marc-Antoine Jamet, president of French industry association Cosmetic Valley, describing Hou as an “incredible competitor”.

“He moved from the mass market to the mid-market, and then from the mid-market to the premium segment,” said Jamet. “You can be sure he’ll move into the luxury sector – whether in six weeks, six months, or six years. That’s a near certainty.”

Inspired by K-beauty

C-beauty brands overtook international names in 2022 and accounted for 57.4 per cent of China’s US$159 billion cosmetics market in 2025, according to the China Association of Fragrance, Flavor and Cosmetic Industries.

They can also draw inspiration from the success of their South Korean counterparts, which have become a significant force in the global cosmetics industry.

Exports for the K-beauty sector, known for 10-step routines to produce luminous “glass skin”, surged 50 per cent over five years to hit US$11.4 billion in 2025.

South Korea also overtook France in 2024 to become the top source of cosmetics imports in the tough-to-crack American market, going by data from the US International Trade Commission.

K-beauty has helped pave the way by bringing “this Asian cultural awareness to the market”, said Jing An, an attorney at Altman & An, a New York law firm that helps foreign firms with US intellectual property and e-commerce operations.

An said that her Chinese clients are usually apparel firms, luggage brands and online platforms; however, in the past year, she has taken on two C-beauty clients looking to enter the US market.

One advantage that Chinese brands might have is their mid-market price points. Global consumers have become “really fed up of paying premium prices for topical skincare”, said Elisa Harca, co-founder of marketing firm Red Ant Asia, which has advised global retailers on which C-beauty products to stock.

Florasis’ lipsticks and other ornate cosmetics draw on traditional Chinese aesthetics. PHOTO: REUTERS

In the US, Chinese brands must also navigate persistent trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington. Gabby Chen, president of global markets at Florasis, said that last year, China-US tensions led the brand to shift its international expansion away from the US.

Chen is more optimistic today, saying that her focus is on building a sustainable, long-term global business regardless of the geopolitical backdrop.

People who choose to buy Florasis are likely to be more international and open-minded, she added.

“It doesn’t have to be political. It’s like fengshui, you can choose to believe it or not, but we are here to share with you the essence of our culture and the essence of our brand.” REUTERS