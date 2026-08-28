ESG Insights
Issue 209: Climate Impact X, Carbonplace to merge; Singapore’s future island faces conflicting needs
This week in ESG: Merging carbon players aim for fourth-quarter completion; planned reclamation impacts key marine habitats
- Ecosystem Marketplace data show the value of carbon credit trading declining globally since a 2021 peak. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM
Carbon markets
The gravity of a Climate Impact X-Carbonplace merger
At the heart of the planned merger between Singapore’s Climate Impact X (CIX) and London’s Carbonplace is the creation of heft.
The thesis is that with a more global group of stakeholders, an expanded presence on the carbon value chain and a combined base of suppliers and customers, the merged group will be well-equipped to capture growing demand for carbon credits.