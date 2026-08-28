The Business Times
business-time-50
ESG Insights

Issue 209: Climate Impact X, Carbonplace to merge; Singapore’s future island faces conflicting needs

This week in ESG: Merging carbon players aim for fourth-quarter completion; planned reclamation impacts key marine habitats

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Kenneth Lim

Kenneth Lim

Published Fri, Aug 28, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • Ecosystem Marketplace data show the value of carbon credit trading declining globally since a 2021 peak.
    • Ecosystem Marketplace data show the value of carbon credit trading declining globally since a 2021 peak. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

    Carbon markets

    The gravity of a Climate Impact X-Carbonplace merger

    At the heart of the planned merger between Singapore’s Climate Impact X (CIX) and London’s Carbonplace is the creation of heft.

    The thesis is that with a more global group of stakeholders, an expanded presence on the carbon value chain and a combined base of suppliers and customers, the merged group will be well-equipped to capture growing demand for carbon credits.

    ESG InsightsCarbon MarketsM&ANatureenergy transitionSingaporeESG

    TRENDING NOW

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    While the Min Aung Hlaing government controls major cities and the central apparatus of the state, it reflects stability, not a stalemate.

    Can capital trust Myanmar again?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) meeting Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (left) at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on Aug 18.

    Russia’s ‘pivot to Asia’ takes a turn as it prioritises ties with isolated regimes over bigger economies

    Nongfu Spring founder Zhong Shanshan warned during a CCTV interview that e-commerce is killing off emotional and spontaneous consumption

    E-commerce is killing ‘real’ commerce, says China’s beverage king Zhong Shanshan

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More