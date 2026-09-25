The Business Times
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After the gold rush: Malaysia’s durian industry gets thornier

Falling prices force the sector to find new value in branding, tech and waste

Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Fri, Sep 25, 2026 · 03:30 PM
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    • Malaysia’s durian market is confronting a supply surge, as years of heavy plantation investments yield a domestic glut and test farmgate prices.
    • Malaysia’s durian market is confronting a supply surge, as years of heavy plantation investments yield a domestic glut and test farmgate prices. IMAGE: HO YAN HAO, BT

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Every year, durian growers from across Malaysia send their finest fruit to compete for the coveted “King of Kings” title.

    Agricultural scientists, industry experts and chefs judge entries on criteria such as taste, texture, appearance and aroma.

    This July, a Black Thorn from Pahang beat out 192 competitors to come out on top. But it was not just the victory that caught the industry’s attention.

    MalaysiaAgriculture/FarmingMalaysia tourismAseanBrunch

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