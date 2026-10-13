Asia’s green transition: The next phase must also emphasise market building

NEW GLOBAL ORDER

The region's focus must go beyond scaling climate finance to fostering the ecosystem that deploys it

Catastrophic disasters, such as the forest fires in Indonesia that have led to haze in Singapore, increase the urgency of efforts to combat climate breakdown. PHOTO: ST

THE climate emergency is no longer something that is happening at some point in the future.

Catastrophic disasters – such as the forest fires in Indonesia that have brought thick polluting smog and haze to the region, and the devastating flash floods in Nepal – will occur with increasing frequency unless we dramatically accelerate our efforts to combat the accelerating climate breakdown.

In response, it is obvious that capital needs to flow into climate solutions at an exponentially faster rate – particularly to those countries that are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.