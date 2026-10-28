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As childcare leave expands, the ‘S’ in ESG must reflect family support

Employees’ ability to sustainably balance work and family demands is also shaped by the workplace

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    • For employers, the practical task is clear: equip managers to support fathers in taking parental leave, arrange reliable cover and make family-friendly policies safe to use.
    • For employers, the practical task is clear: equip managers to support fathers in taking parental leave, arrange reliable cover and make family-friendly policies safe to use. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    Xander Ong

    Published Wed, Oct 28, 2026 · 12:30 PM

    WHEN my daughter was born in October 2025, I took four weeks of paternity leave and six weeks of shared parental leave. For a small charity, a 10-week absence by its CEO could disrupt operations.

    To make it work, planning began months earlier. Responsibilities were delegated, colleagues knew what they needed to cover, and timelines were adjusted.

    Taking the full leave allocation was first about my commitment to my family, and then about leadership at work. Just as I encourage fathers to be present for their families, taking my own parental leave reflects that priority. Leaders shape workplaces through their behaviour more than policies.

    Work-Life BalanceSingaporeSustainability reportingLeadershipHR management

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