Europe’s place in the global redivision of labour

Compared with the US and China, it seems to be in the weakest position in the new economic order

Rather than try to salvage industries where it no longer has a relative advantage, Europe should focus on the specialised sectors where it increasingly does. PHOTO: REUTERS

[MILAN] The world’s three largest continent-sized economies are moving in different directions.

Each has its strengths and weaknesses, though the balance appears to be more favourable in the US and China than Europe.

The US is strongest in software, some high-tech sectors and hydrocarbons.