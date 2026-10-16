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Good Class Bungalow market activity picks up pace on ‘realistic’ pricing

Wealthy buyers keen to snag trophy assets at fair market value

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Kalpana Rashiwala

Kalpana Rashiwala

Published Fri, Oct 16, 2026 · 02:00 PM
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    • A house in White House Park that is currently on the market. Bungalows in GCB Areas are subject to strict planning conditions.
    • A house in White House Park that is currently on the market. Bungalows in GCB Areas are subject to strict planning conditions. PHOTO: REALSTAR PREMIER

    [SINGAPORE] For most of this year, the well-heeled shopping for a bungalow in one of Singapore’s Good Class Bungalow (GCB) Areas have been able to take their time before deciding on which best suits their requirements.

    That’s in contrast with a bullish market, where buyers must often decide quickly as their shortlisted properties may change hands before they can put in an offer, observes Steve Tay, executive director of Steve Tay Real Estate (STRE).

    Most market watchers found the GCB market quieter in the first eight months of 2026, as buyers became more selective and sought greater value in the face of global geopolitical uncertainty, oil supply chain disruptions and other drags on sentiment.

    Singapore propertyGood class bungalowluxury homesluxury housingAseanSingaporeSingapore residential property

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