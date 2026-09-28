Higher rates manageable for Reits, but mind rich fees and alignment of manager-investor interests

THE LEVEL GROUND

When such trusts underperform, sponsors’ pain is eased by earning substantial management fees

While Reits have been a success story on the local bourse, the sector’s continued growth may hinge on strong alignment of manager-investor interests. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] The real estate investment trust (Reit) sector in Singapore had a rocky start, with the first attempted Reit listing in 2001 failing due to insufficient demand.

Nonetheless, the sector has grown strongly since the first Reit successfully debuted on the local bourse in 2002. Eight members of the 30-strong benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) are Reits. Helped by successful capital raisings, various trusts have become much bigger over time.

However, as the sector turns 25 next year, could higher interest rates roil Singapore Reits?