The Business Times
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THE LEVEL GROUND

Higher rates manageable for Reits, but mind rich fees and alignment of manager-investor interests

When such trusts underperform, sponsors’ pain is eased by earning substantial management fees

Summarise
Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Sep 28, 2026 · 12:52 PM
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    • While Reits have been a success story on the local bourse, the sector’s continued growth may hinge on strong alignment of manager-investor interests.
    • While Reits have been a success story on the local bourse, the sector’s continued growth may hinge on strong alignment of manager-investor interests. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] The real estate investment trust (Reit) sector in Singapore had a rocky start, with the first attempted Reit listing in 2001 failing due to insufficient demand.

    Nonetheless, the sector has grown strongly since the first Reit successfully debuted on the local bourse in 2002. Eight members of the 30-strong benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) are Reits. Helped by successful capital raisings, various trusts have become much bigger over time.

    However, as the sector turns 25 next year, could higher interest rates roil Singapore Reits?

    ReitsSingapore REITsInterest ratesCorporate governanceThe Level Ground

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