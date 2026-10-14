Looking beyond looming CEO succession, should UOB potentially pursue a transformative merger?

HOCK LOCK SIEW

The third-ranked local bank may soon need to scale up for long-term sustainability

Should it trail its peers in performance, UOB may find it harder to attract and retain talent, and invest adequately in AI, technology and risk-management capabilities. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] In the last two years, DBS Group and OCBC had changes at the helm. Could UOB follow suit by appointing a new CEO soon?

Wee Ee Cheong, 73, has been CEO for over 19 years. He is also UOB’s deputy chairman. If he passes the CEO baton, the bank will likely appoint a non-Wee family member to succeed him.

He took over from his father, the late Wee Cho Yaw, as the bank’s CEO in 2007.