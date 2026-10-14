The Business Times
business-time-50
HOCK LOCK SIEW

Looking beyond looming CEO succession, should UOB potentially pursue a transformative merger?

The third-ranked local bank may soon need to scale up for long-term sustainability

Summarise
Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Wed, Oct 14, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Should it trail its peers in performance, UOB may find it harder to attract and retain talent, and invest adequately in AI, technology and risk-management capabilities.
    • Should it trail its peers in performance, UOB may find it harder to attract and retain talent, and invest adequately in AI, technology and risk-management capabilities. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] In the last two years, DBS Group and OCBC had changes at the helm. Could UOB follow suit by appointing a new CEO soon?

    Wee Ee Cheong, 73, has been CEO for over 19 years. He is also UOB’s deputy chairman. If he passes the CEO baton, the bank will likely appoint a non-Wee family member to succeed him.

    He took over from his father, the late Wee Cho Yaw, as the bank’s CEO in 2007.

    UOBWee Ee CheongBanksCEOsLeadershipM&AHock Lock Siew

    TRENDING NOW

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    Many older adults earn too much to qualify for subsidised care but cannot sustain the private-pay tiers, especially over the long term.

    Ageing in Asia: Huge potential for the consumer economy

    Featuring avatars Wendy and Wayne as digital financial assistants, OCBC WoW gives affluent customers access to real-time hyper-personalised market intelligence, portfolio insights and investment ideas through natural voice or text conversations.

    The next wave of customer engagement

    First Gen is expanding its geothermal business, rejecting an offer for its EDC subsidiary from Indonesia’s renewables giant Barito Group .

    Philippine power giant First Gen rebuffs foreign offers, plans up to US$2.6 billion in expansion 

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More