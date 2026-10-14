The Business Times
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HOCK LOCK SIEW

Looking beyond looming CEO succession, should UOB potentially pursue a transformative merger?

The third-ranked local bank may soon need to scale up for long-term sustainability

Summarise
Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Wed, Oct 14, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Should it trail its peers in performance, UOB may find it harder to attract and retain talent, and invest adequately in AI, technology and risk-management capabilities.
    • Should it trail its peers in performance, UOB may find it harder to attract and retain talent, and invest adequately in AI, technology and risk-management capabilities. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] In the last two years, DBS Group and OCBC had changes at the helm. Could UOB follow suit by appointing a new CEO soon?

    Wee Ee Cheong, 73, has been CEO for over 19 years. He is also UOB’s deputy chairman. If he passes the CEO baton, the bank will likely appoint a non-Wee family member to succeed him.

    He took over from his father, the late Wee Cho Yaw, as the bank’s CEO in 2007.

    UOBWee Ee CheongBanksCEOsLeadershipM&AHock Lock Siew

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