Singapore needs a safe, stable and green source of energy. Can nuclear provide it?
Small modular reactors could require less land and a smaller safety zone than traditional ones
- Nuclear energy offers several potentially attractive advantages, including relatively stable fuel costs and the potential for greater electricity price stability. PHOTO: BT FILE
ENERGY competitiveness – a country’s ability to provide reliable access to affordable electricity with stable and predictable long-term pricing, increasingly sourced from low-carbon generation – is an important economic advantage.
For Singapore, this is especially relevant as it seeks to remain attractive to electricity-intensive industries, including semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and data centres.
However, providing and maintaining energy competitiveness is challenging for Singapore.
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