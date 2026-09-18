The Business Times
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Singapore needs a safe, stable and green source of energy. Can nuclear provide it?

Small modular reactors could require less land and a smaller safety zone than traditional ones

Summarise
    • Nuclear energy offers several potentially attractive advantages, including relatively stable fuel costs and the potential for greater electricity price stability.
    • Nuclear energy offers several potentially attractive advantages, including relatively stable fuel costs and the potential for greater electricity price stability. PHOTO: BT FILE

    David Broadstock

    Published Fri, Sep 18, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    ENERGY competitiveness – a country’s ability to provide reliable access to affordable electricity with stable and predictable long-term pricing, increasingly sourced from low-carbon generation – is an important economic advantage.

    For Singapore, this is especially relevant as it seeks to remain attractive to electricity-intensive industries, including semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and data centres.

    However, providing and maintaining energy competitiveness is challenging for Singapore.

    NuclearEnergy transitionGreen energyRenewable energy

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